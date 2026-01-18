International Law Group Offers Emergency Immigration Consultations for Venezuelan Community in Washington, DC–MD–VA

International Law Group offers emergency immigration consultations by ZOOM, nationwide, on weekends and after hours. International Law Group offers emergency immigration consultations by ZOOM, nationwide, on weekends and after hours. International Law Group offers emergency immigration consultations by ZOOM, nationwide, on weekends and after hours.

Law firm provides rapid Zoom consultations, weekend availability, and immediate legal guidance for Venezuelans and other nationalities facing enforcement risks.

Many Venezuelans in the DMV area are understandably worried about what these changes mean for their families, jobs, and futures... Our message is simple: don’t panic, but don’t wait...” — Terik Hashmi, immigration attorney with International Law Group

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. immigration law firm International Law Group (ILG) announced today that it is offering rapid-response immigration consultations for Venezuelan nationals and families in the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area who are facing heightened immigration enforcement, status uncertainty, or expiring protections.Recent federal actions and policy changes by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have created widespread confusion and anxiety among Venezuelans, particularly those relying on Temporary Protected Status (TPS), pending asylum applications, work permits, or other humanitarian and employment-based immigration benefits. Increased data reviews, background checks, Requests for Evidence (RFEs), Notices to Appear, and referrals to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have made early legal review critical.“Many Venezuelans in the DMV area are understandably worried about what these changes mean for their families, jobs, and futures,” said Terik Hashmi , senior attorney at International Law Group. “Our message is simple: don’t panic, but don’t wait. Ignoring a notice or assuming nothing will happen can be a serious mistake. Early legal guidance can significantly change the outcome.”To meet urgent demand, International Law Group is offering confidential Zoom consultations, including evenings and weekends, to quickly assess risk, explain options, and help clients respond appropriately to government action.International Law Group services include:• Emergency Zoom consultations (available nationwide)• Review of USCIS, DHS, and ICE notices• TPS status review and transition strategies• Asylum and humanitarian case audits• Work permit (EAD) and Green Card planning• ICE encounter preparedness and rights counselingInternational Law Group has decades of experience representing immigrants in high-stakes, time-sensitive cases, including those involving sudden policy shifts, enforcement actions, and humanitarian crises.Adds Mike Meier , senior attorney at International Law Group: “Consultations are confidential and designed for urgent situations. We strongly encourage Venezuelan community members in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia who have received notices, whose TPS or work authorization is expiring, or who are unsure about their current status to speak with an experienced immigration attorney immediately.”About International Law GroupInternational Law Group was established in 1999 and provides comprehensive immigration services in person in Miami and Washington, DC. In addition, International Law Group offers immigration and visa consultations nationwide via Zoom.Terik Hashmi is a senior U.S. Immigration and International Law attorney with more than 30 years of legal practice experience. He has practiced exclusively in immigration law since 1995, representing thousands of clients from over 140 countries. Over the course of his career, Mr. Hashmi has personally conducted more than 1,200 federal immigration court trials nationwide, with a particular focus on removal and deportation proceedings. Mr. Hashmi is a published author on U.S. immigration law and has served as Chief Legal Editor for an international legal publication tracking European court decisions affecting U.S. law. His editorial work has been relied upon by U.S. law schools, legal scholars, and judges.He holds two university degrees and two law degrees, including a Juris Doctor and an LL.M. in Transnational Business Practice. Throughout his career, Mr. Hashmi has been a dedicated advocate for human and immigrant rights, representing families, businesses, investors, diplomats, and former heads of state. He is widely recognized for his depth of experience, rigorous legal training, and leadership in high-stakes immigration matters.Mike Meier is a U.S. Immigration & Visa Attorney with more than 30 years of experience advising multinational employers, entrepreneurs, and individuals on complex U.S. immigration matters. He is fluent in English, German, and Spanish and has successfully prepared, filed, and managed over 1,000 non-immigrant and immigrant visa petitions across a wide range of categories. Mr. Meier earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Berlin, Germany.His practice includes H-1B, L-1 (L-1A, L-1B, and Blanket), O-1, E-2 (including USCIS-compliant business plans), TN, and F-1/OPT/CPT matters. He routinely manages permanent residence processes, including PERM labor certification, EB-1, EB-2 (including National Interest Waivers), EB-3, I-140, and I-485 filings. In addition, Mr. Meier represents individuals and families in family-based immigration (I-130, I-485), naturalization (N-400), and humanitarian relief matters, including asylum, VAWA self-petitions, and U and T visas.

Atención Venezolanos en EE.UU. — Su TPS Puede Haber Vencido A partir del 7 de noviembre de 2025, el Estatus de Protección Temporal (TPS) para venezolanos venció

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.