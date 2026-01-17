Submit Release
Utah Senate and House Democrats Respond to Call for Special Session on Redistricting

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Minority Caucuses released the following statement in response to the call for Special Session on Redistricting: 

“The Utah Senate and House Democrats condemn the call for a Special Session in December over redistricting. We want to be clear, this is the Majority Caucuses’ call for session, and we continue to believe that Judge Gibson’s ruling should be respected. The Legislature’s map failed to comply with Proposition 4, and the court selected the map that did meet the law’s requirements.

It is fiscally irresponsible to use tax payer dollars to fight this legal battle, which undermines the will of Utah voters. Utahns deserve to know their voices matter and their representatives do not choose their voters.” 

