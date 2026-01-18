NeuroGlow Expands Across North Texas With Launch of Fort Worth Flagship Clinic for Psychedelic-Assisted Care

Neuroglow Forth Worth Clinic Neuroglow Clinic - Forth Worth

NeuroGlow launches its Fort Worth flagship clinic, expanding access to IV ketamine therapy and Spravato® for treatment-resistant depression.

Our goal is to expand access to psychedelic-assisted therapies in a way that is medically grounded, outcomes-focused, and built for long-term healing.” — Reese Ormand, Co-Founder and CEO, NeuroGlow

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroGlow, a provider of medically supervised psychedelic-assisted therapy, announced its continued expansion across North Texas with the opening of its flagship Fort Worth clinic, reinforcing its mission to elevate access to advanced mental health care through a rigorous medical model.With established clinics in McKinney and Flower Mound, NeuroGlow is scaling its footprint to meet rising demand for clinically supported treatment options for depression, PTSD, anxiety, and related conditions. The company integrates medical oversight, structured protocols, and coordinated care to support patients who have not found relief through traditional treatment pathways.NeuroGlow’s Fort Worth flagship clinic, located at 3100 N. Tarrant Parkway, Suite 104, Fort Worth, TX 76177, directly across from Medical City Alliance, represents the company’s largest location to date. Designed to serve as both a clinical destination and an operational hub, the facility supports NeuroGlow’s long-term strategy to responsibly scale psychedelic-assisted care throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.“Too many people continue to struggle despite doing everything they were told to do,” said Reese Ormand, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuroGlow. “Our goal is to expand access to psychedelic-assisted therapies in a way that is medically grounded, outcomes-focused, and built for long-term healing. The launch of our Fort Worth flagship marks an important step in that mission.”NeuroGlow provides IV ketamine therapy and Spravato® (esketamine) nasal spray, an FDA-approved treatment for treatment-resistant depression . Spravatoservices are covered by many major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid for eligible patients. NeuroGlow’s care coordination team supports insurance verification and prior authorization to reduce administrative burden and improve access to care.The company also maintains a strong commitment to veterans and first responders, populations disproportionately affected by depression, PTSD, and suicidality. NeuroGlow works closely with these communities to expand access to medically supervised treatment options that support durable recovery.“Leadership in this space requires more than opening clinics,” Ormand added. “It requires clinical discipline, operational excellence, and a commitment to doing this work the right way. That’s the standard we’re building toward as we scale across North Texas.”As demand for new mental health solutions accelerates, NeuroGlow plans additional expansion across the DFW region to broaden access as part of its long-term strategy to build a leading psychedelic-assisted therapy network in Texas.About NeuroGlowFounded in North Texas, NeuroGlow is a medical clinic network specializing in psychedelic-assisted therapy, including IV ketamine and Spravato(esketamine) treatment. NeuroGlow combines medical oversight, structured protocols, integrative therapy and coordinated support to help patients achieve meaningful improvements in mental health and cognitive performance.Learn more at www.neuroglow.com Media Contact:Reese OrmandCo-Founder & CEO, NeuroGlowEmail: press@neuroglow.comWebsite: www.neuroglow.com

NeuroGlow: The Trusted Leader in Ketamine Therapy & Spravato for Mental Health in DFW

