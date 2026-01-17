Senator Escamilla Responds to SLC Council’s Recommendation to Close Childcare Centers

SALT LAKE CITY—Senator Luz Escamilla issues the following statement following Salt Lake County Council’s meeting on October 28, 2025:

“I am shocked and deeply disappointed by the Salt Lake County Council’s recommendation to close its licensed childcare centers in Kearns, Magna, Millcreek, and the Northwest Activity Center on Salt Lake City’s west side. Hundreds of families were blindsided by this decision, and once again, working parents, especially those already struggling to make ends meet, are being disproportionately impacted by choices that threaten their livelihoods.

“At the very moment families are losing SNAP benefits and working longer hours just to feed their children, the council’s recommendation to eliminate childcareoptions creates even greater barriers for working families trying simply to survive. Suggesting families “find another provider” ignores the reality that nearby nonprofit centers are already at capacity, with months-long waitlists. These centers offered more than supervision; they provided quality, affordable care with wraparound supports like transportation and meal services. Expecting parents to find comparable care within a month is not just unrealistic, it’s mean.

“I have already heard from many constituents who depend on these services. Access to high-quality quality affordable childcare has been one of my top legislative priorities for years, and I am actively working to find creative solutions to help these families.”

