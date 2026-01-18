Construct CRM Launches AI-Powered Risk-Free Midmarket Digital Transformation Program: Game-Changing With No Heavy Lift

Distributors can automate orders and boost customer interactions—with zero license fees with a software suite that plugs right into ERPs like DMSI and Epicor.

It's not just tech—this is midmarket distributors fast track to sales growth, streamlined workflows, and true competitive edge, all without the hassle or high costs.” — Blake Carter VP of Midmarket Partnerships at Construct CRM.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , the global leader in building products and materials AI and eCommerce, today announced the launch of its Midmarket Digital Transformation Program. This new initiative is designed to empower midmarket building products distributors with a AI-powered suite of tools that streamline operations, reduce data entry by 90%, and provide their customers with competitive digital tools on par with offerings by competitors like Home Depot's & SRS’s Roof Hub — without the need for millions in annual R&D spending or hiring a single programmer.Tailored for mid-sized building products distributors, the Program offers a premium, end-to-end software suite that plugs right into ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Distributors can go digital, automate orders, and boost customer interactions—for one outcome-based price with zero license or transaction fees. By leveraging AI, CRM, and eCommerce capabilities, distributors can bring their operations online, automate order processing, and enhance customer engagement.Key highlights of the Program's offerings include:• 100% Implementation Fee Rebate: Jump into digital transformation risk-free.• Early Termination: If you aren’t happy, cancel your software license early.• First 5,000 AI Orders Free: Scale operations efficiently without extra costs• Full-Year On-Site Implementation and Training: Expert support for seamless adoption and quick ROI• Free White-Label Sales and Marketing CRM: Cut six- to seven-figure spends on outdated tools with AI-driven email, text, and live chat—ditching inefficient phone calls for good"Midmarket distributors have been left behind in the digital race, battling giants on shoestring budgets," said Blake Carter, VP of Midmarket Partnerships at Construct CRM. "Our Program flips the script with enterprise-grade AI and eCommerce that integrate with ERPs and partners like Eagleview and Descartes. It's not just tech—it's midmarket distributors fast track to sales growth, streamlined workflows, and true competitive edge, all without the hassle or high costs."Implementation is quick—just weeks—with minimal IT involvement and no staff or customer license fees. Through partnerships with top distributors like Spec Building Materials, Richards Building Supply, and Atlantic Squared, Construct CRM has expanded its free white-label CRM to roofing, remodeling, and home services. AI features automate sales, integrate catalogs, and offer real-time financing for bids and orders. Today, over 30,000 contractors have access to these tools via branded CRMs powered by Construct CRM, with projections exceeding 100,000 by 2027.Construct CRM leads in AI eCommerce for building distributors. From Delray Beach, FL, we supercharge ERPs with free tools for contractors, automated orders, and catalog integration—at outcome-based pricing. Partnering across trades like HVACR, pluming, electrical, and all others, we digitize offline sales globally. Visit constructcrm.com for demosAbout Construct CRMConstruct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com

