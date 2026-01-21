Dementia Society of America® Successfully Launches Dementia Horizons™ to Empower Care Partner Skills and Support

Dementia Society of America

Comprehensive Program Takes Holistic Approach to Dementia Education, Moving Beyond Awareness to Actionable Learning

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dementia Society of America's mission-driven Care Partner Academy™ announces its new and comprehensive educational caregiver support program, Dementia Horizons™. Designed to equip care partners, friends, community members, and professionals with the practical skills needed to address the most common challenges of Dementia, the program is gaining momentum with rapid enrollment following its launch.

“The syndrome of Dementia is one of the most critical healthcare challenges of our time. Far too many care partners face the challenges of Dementia, feeling isolated and unprepared," said Kevin Jameson, CEO of Dementia Society of America. “Dementia Horizons addresses this critical need by providing comprehensive, accessible education that transforms uncertainty into confidence. In transforming care partner skills and support, we teach about Dementia in its various forms and build a community where caregivers gain insight, find connection, and discover they're not alone on this journey.”

Dementia Horizons Takes a Comprehensive Approach

Unlike many programs that focus solely on Alzheimer's disease, Dementia Horizons takes a comprehensive approach, covering a broad spectrum of Dementia-related conditions—including Alzheimer's and its subtypes, Lewy Body Dementia, Frontotemporal Degeneration, Vascular Dementia, and many more. The program's goal is to move beyond awareness into actionable learning, helping participants develop practical strategies for a deeper understanding of the needs of those living with Dementia, while providing educational support to anticipate future care in real-world settings.

“Dementia Horizons stands out as a practical and inclusive educational program that equips care partners with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to better support individuals living with Dementia and themselves,” said Dr. Jeannine Forrest, Program Director of the Care Partner Academy. “Designed to meet care partners exactly where they are in their journey, Dementia Horizons delivers accessible and flexible programming helping participants develop actionable strategies for connection, and compassionate care.”

Customized Care Partner Skills and Support

The Dementia Horizons course consists of 16 interactive workshops available both online and in person. When delivered in person, the sessions are highly customizable. They can be taken individually or as a complete series, organized as two eight-week programs or adapted to meet the specific needs of different groups. To encourage meaningful discussion, peer support, and engagement, in-person workshops are intentionally kept small—with a maximum of 16 participants.

The workshops can be hosted in a variety of venues, including libraries, community centers, senior centers, houses of worship, civic organizations, and long-term care facilities, making them accessible to a broad audience. To expand access to the program, the Care Partners Academy plans to train empathetic facilitators through its “Train the Trainer” program, offered in various formats depending on facilitator experience. This initiative ensures that the Academy's supportive, evidence-based approach will reach communities nationwide.

Online, courses are delivered through a web-based Learning Management System (LMS), which uses a multimedia approach to accommodate various learning styles while reinforcing the educational experience through videos, quizzes, and written transcripts. Whether in person or online, learners who successfully meet the course requirements can obtain a personalized Certificate of Completion.

About the Dementia Society of America

Dementia Society of America® (DSA) is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating Dementia and brain health awareness, advancing research, and enriching the lives of those facing Dementia in all its forms. DSA supports individuals, families, and caregivers through education, advocacy, and non-medical life enrichment programs such as art, music, touch, and movement. Learn more at DementiaSociety.org.

Disclaimer: Dementia Society of America (DSA) provides educational content only and does not offer medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your medical care. DSA content is created by both human and computer-generated means and is reviewed for accuracy; however, errors may occur. Views expressed by third-party contributors do not necessarily reflect those of DSA. Unless expressly stated, DSA does not endorse or guarantee any third-party products, services, organizations, or external content. All DSA content is copyrighted and/or trademarked and may not be used without written permission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.