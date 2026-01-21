Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation Appoints Andrew MacPherson, Healthsperien Managing Partner, to Board of Directors

The Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation Andrew MacPherson, Board of Directors, Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation Ken Ross, Founder of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation

MacPherson Brings Over Two Decades of Leadership Experience in Hospice, Palliative, and Serious Illness Care to Help Guide Strategic and Long-Term Direction

My mother believed in the importance of pairing compassion with action. Andrew’s career reflects that same philosophy.” — Ken Ross

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation and Healthsperien jointly announced today that Healthsperien Founding Principal and Managing Partner Andrew MacPherson has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing compassionate care for individuals facing serious illness, death, and grief.Ken Ross, Dr. Kübler-Ross’s son and Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, welcomed MacPherson’s appointment.“My mother believed deeply in the importance of pairing compassion with action,” said Ken Ross, Chair of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation Board of Directors. “Andrew’s career reflects that same philosophy. His decades of experience in hospice and palliative care, combined with his strategic insight and commitment to mission-driven leadership, make him an invaluable addition to our board as we continue to grow the Foundation’s impact and carry my mother’s work forward.”MacPherson brings more than two decades of leadership in hospice, palliative care, and serious-illness policy and practice at both the national and community levels to the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation Board of Directors. His career spans care delivery, advocacy, and system transformation, including leadership roles and collaborations with organizations such as the Coalition to Transform Advanced Care (C-TAC) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).“I am deeply honored to join the Board of Directors of the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation,” said Andrew MacPherson, Founding Principal and Managing Partner of Healthsperien and newly appointed Member of the Board of Directors for The Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation. “Dr. Kübler-Ross reshaped how the world understands dying, grief, and dignity at the end of life. Over the course of my career, I have seen firsthand how her ideas continue to influence care delivery, policy, and culture. I look forward to helping advance the Foundation’s strategic vision and ensuring her legacy remains both protected and powerfully relevant for future generations.”The Foundation was established to carry forward the legacy of Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, widely regarded as the founder of the modern hospice and palliative care movement and one of the most influential pioneers in the field in the 20th century. Her groundbreaking work transformed how clinicians, caregivers, and families understand dying, grief, and the human experience at the end of life.In 2013, MacPherson was a Founding Partner of Healthsperien, LLC, a nationally recognized strategic health care policy advisory firm committed to advancing innovative, person-centered solutions that strengthen the health care system and improve outcomes through expert data analytics, legislative and regulatory policy, advocacy, and implementation. As Healthsperien launched, MacPherson became part of the firm’s leadership team that was instrumental in dismantling the false but politically powerful myth of “death panels” following the Affordable Care Act debates.On the board, MacPherson’s focus will center on overall organizational strategy and long-term vision, advancing and stewarding Dr. Kübler-Ross’s legacy, and supporting the Foundation’s continued evolution to meet the needs of patients, families, and caregivers in a rapidly changing health care landscape.MacPherson also serves as the Executive Chairman and Founder of the Foundation for Social Connection Action Network (F4SC-AN), one of our nation's leading advocacy and community organizations dedicated to advancing policies and initiatives strengthening social ties and combatting social isolation and loneliness. In this role, he provides strategic expertise on the policy recommendations to address social isolation and loneliness across the lifespan.About Elisabeth Kübler-Ross (EKR) FoundationEKR Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit inspired by the legacy of Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, the renowned psychiatrist, humanitarian, and hospice pioneer. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Kübler-Ross’s son, Ken Ross, just one year after her passing, the Foundation carries forward her groundbreaking work in hospice care, palliative care, and grief support. To learn more, visit https://www.ekrfoundation.org/ About Healthsperien LLCHealthsperien, LLC is a nationally recognized, Washington, D.C.–based policy and health care consulting firm focused on strategic, regulatory, legislative, and implementation issues, powered by data analytics. We are focused on accelerating responsible, sustainable innovation and transformation in the health care system to improve health outcomes for all, especially the most vulnerable. Our team of experts specializes in payment and delivery models, regulatory issues facing Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payers, market & economic analysis, and emerging trends in value-based payment. To learn more, visit https://healthsperien.com/

