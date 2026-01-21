Expert Therapist Launches New Course That Helps Engaged Couples Beat Divorce Odds

Gina Guddat- Licensed Couple's Therapist and Relationship Expert The Relationship Roadmap Series of Online Courses for Couples Build A Strong Foundation Before Your Marriage

Gina Guddat, a Licensed Couples Therapist and Relationship Expert, Launches Premarital Course Just In Time For Wedding Season

A healthy, strong relationship isn’t something you find—it’s something you build. I help couples create, nurture, and grow relationships where they thrive, not just survive. Everyone deserves love!” — Gina Guddat

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Guddat, a Licensed Couples Therapist and Relationship Expert, unveils her course “ Before the Wedding: Build a Strong Foundation Before You Say, I Do ", designed to help engaged, newlyweds and seriously dating couples have the conversations most people avoid — finances, family and career planning, roles, conflict resolution, expectations and long-term partnership goals. The Premarital Course is part of The Relationship Roadmap Series , a collection of self-paced online courses designed to give couples the tools they need to navigate every phase of their relationship — whether building, strengthening, or redefining it.With a waiting list of over 500 couples, Gina Guddat recognized the growing need for accessible, high-quality relationship support. She developed this series to provide couples with practical tools, proven strategies, and expert guidance. These are easy-to-follow modules that partners can complete at their own pace, from the comfort of their own homes.“Between work, parenting, and everyday stress, finding time for traditional couples therapy isn’t always realistic,” says Gina Guddat. “But that doesn’t mean your relationship has to be put on the back burner. I designed these courses to help you at any stage — whether you’re just falling in love, looking to reconnect, rekindle the romance, or facing a crisis.”The Relationship Roadmap Series offers support for couples at every stage of their journey. It begins with Ready to Get Serious? which helps partners who want to move in together approach it strategically with intention, followed by Before the Wedding, a premarital course aimed at building a strong foundation for a lasting marriage. The series then delves into communication with two key offerings: Communication 101, which teaches couples how to feel heard, validated, and truly understood, and Communication 201, which focuses on breaking toxic patterns and fostering healthy dialogue.For those facing uncertainty, the Discernment Course explores the difficult question: “Is this too bad to stay or too good to leave?” In more acute situations, Couples in Crisis offers guidance on navigating the aftermath of major relationship challenges and deciding what comes next. Finally, for couples choosing to part ways, Conscious Uncoupling provides a path to separate amicably with dignity and compassion rather than conflict.Each self-paced course features a blend of expert instruction, video content, interactive exercises, and real-life strategies. The material is designed to be relatable, actionable, and accessible to couples across diverse backgrounds and relationship structures.The Relationship Roadmap Series is now available for purchase at:MEDIA KIT-

The Relationship Roadmap Online Course for Engaged Couples

