Kenisha Miller Releases New Book, My Pain Is Beauty, Offering Hope and Healing Through Poetry

At Walk By Faith Worldwide, everything we do is about honoring YHWH and helping people boldly live out their faith in every area of life. Whether you’re wearing the Word, reading it, or writing it, Walk By Faith Worldwide exists to encourage your walk, ignite your purpose, and lift up the name of YHWH and Yeshua—every single day. Walk By Faith Publishing is equipping a new generation of faith-filled authors. We write, publish, and distribute powerful books that encourage believers, speak truth, and offer hope. From manuscript to marketplace, we help authors bring their God-given message to life and into the hands of those it’s meant to reach. Through our faith-driven eCommerce store, we offer bold Christian apparel—shirts, hoodies, and accessories designed to spark conversations, inspire hope, and represent the Kingdom without saying a word. Every item is more than just clothing—it’s a statement of faith. Every step we take in faith brings forth new voices, fresh ideas, and more reasons to believe.

