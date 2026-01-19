Kenisha Miller Releases New Book, My Pain Is Beauty, Offering Hope and Healing Through Poetry
A powerful four-part poetry journey through loss, identity, motherhood, and faith from author and life coach Kenisha Miller.
At a time when many are grappling with emotional pain, mental health challenges, and spiritual questions, poet, author, and life coach Kenisha Miller offers a timely and powerful response through her new poetry collection, My Pain Is Beauty—a raw, lyrical, and transformative body of work that turns personal wounds into universal wisdom.
Miller holds an associate degree in Psychology, while in her final semesters towards her B.A., a foundation that influences both her writing and her work as a life coach. Her academic background, combined with her lived experience and faith, gives her a distinctive perspective on healing, resilience, and emotional growth.
My Pain Is Beauty is Miller’s second published book, following her critically resonant debut, Based On A True Story, which introduced readers to her candid and emotionally grounded storytelling. With this new collection, Miller deepens her exploration of heartbreak, healing, motherhood, identity, and faith—inviting readers into an intimate journey of struggle, surrender, and redemption.
Written over multiple seasons of her life, the poems in My Pain Is Beauty chronicle real moments of love, loss, betrayal, resilience, and spiritual awakening. The collection traces a woman’s evolution—from confusion and searching to clarity, faith, and self-acceptance.
“I want readers to see a woman who was lost, struggling with her own identity,” Miller shares. “Over four sections, the book shows a woman who grows and transforms her pain into something beautiful—and I want readers to know that they can too.”
Miller’s voice is both vulnerable and empowering, reflecting a growing movement of women who are reclaiming their narratives through creativity, faith, and self-discovery.
Beyond her literary work, Miller is also a professional life coach, guiding individuals through emotional healing, personal transformation, and spiritual alignment. Her coaching practice complements her writing, offering practical tools, reflective guidance, and faith-centered support to those navigating difficult seasons.
My Pain Is Beauty arrives at a pivotal cultural moment when conversations around mental health, trauma, and healing are increasingly in the spotlight. The book speaks to:
- Individuals processing grief, heartbreak, or relational pain
- Mothers balancing identity, responsibility, and self-care
- Readers seeking faith-based encouragement and reflection
- Those looking for artistic expression that mirrors their own struggles
The collection is now available at www.issarebirth.net and wbyf.site
For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact Kenisha Miller at www.issarebirth.net
Book Information
Title: My Pain Is Beauty
Author: Kenisha Miller
Publisher: www.wbyf.site
Formats: Paperback
Contact: issarebirth81@gmail.com
Availability: IssaRebirth.net
Kenisha Miller
Issa Rebirth
issarebirth81@gmail.com
