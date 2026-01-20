Better-For-You Candy Brand Supports Health-Focused Eating in the New Year

Harken Sweets founder Katie Lefkowitz launched Harken’s better-for-you candy bars in 2022 from her home kitchen, transforming a personal, health-driven experiment into a fast-growing, mission-led candy brand now enjoyed nationwide. Made with simple, wholesome ingredients, Harken Sweets reimagines classic candy bars using naturally sweet date caramel, plant-based ingredients, and no added sugar. Each bar delivers nostalgic flavor with a better-for-you twist, including prebiotic fiber from dates. Lil’ Ones by Harken are snack-size, plant-based candy bars made with no added sugar and sweetened naturally with dates. Wrapped in an oat-chocolatey coating, each bite delivers rich, caramel-like flavor in a portion-friendly package made for everyday indulgence.

So many wellness messages are rooted in restriction. I wanted to create something that felt nourishing, joyful, and realistic for everyday life.” — Katie Lefkowitz, Founder, Harken Sweets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is notorious for big promises: eat better, cut sugar, prioritize health, give up everything that brings joy. Harken Sweets offers a sweeter, more innovative alternative. This New Year, the brand invites consumers to keep their resolutions and their candy, no guilt required.

And the indulgence doesn’t stop in January. With its rich, candy-bar flavor and better-for-you ingredients, Harken Sweets is also a smart pick for Valentine’s Day and other celebrations, offering a thoughtful, feel-good alternative to traditional candy long after resolutions fade.

Founded by former candy-lover-turned gut-health advocate Katie Lefkowitz, Harken Sweets redefines what candy can be. Each 150-calorie bar is packed with 14 grams of prebiotic fiber, made entirely from plant-based ingredients, and contains no added sugar, proving that “better-for-you” doesn’t have to mean dull, chalky, or joyless.

Harken Sweets emerged from a highly personal health challenge. After learning she had a rare genetic condition that significantly raised her risk of colon cancer, founder Katie Lefkowitz had to make significant dietary changes, including dramatically increasing her daily fiber intake. Instead of eliminating sweets, she set out to reimagine them, leaving sweet tooths satisfied long after resolutions wane.

While many New Year resets focus on restriction, Harken Sweets is rooted in nourishment. The bars are designed to support digestion, stabilize blood sugar, and help consumers naturally increase daily fiber intake, an area where most Americans fall short. Katie recommends enjoying two bars daily to help meet recommended fiber goals, turning a snack habit into a wellness ritual.

“Customer feedback has been incredible,” says Katie. The genesis of her mission to use food as medicine resonates with consumers, many of whom share stories of feeling better supported in their wellness journeys, from improved blood sugar awareness to digestive comfort, weight management, and other metabolic-related goals. “I created Harken because I didn’t want people, especially women, to feel like they had to choose between taking care of their health and enjoying food.”

As consumers become more ingredient-conscious, fiber has emerged as a quiet wellness hero. Most Americans fall short of daily fiber recommendations, despite its role in supporting digestion, satiety, and overall gut health. Harken Sweets takes a refreshingly simple approach by incorporating fiber-rich, plant-based ingredients into something people already enjoy. Instead of asking consumers to overhaul their routines, the brand offers an effortless way to make smarter everyday choices, starting with dessert.

For those embracing Veganuary or exploring more plant-based options in January, Harken Sweets stands out as one of the only truly indulgent vegan candy bars on the market. Made with dates, oats, cocoa, and fiber-rich sunchokes, the bars deliver a caramel-like chew without dairy, refined sugar, or artificial ingredients, proving that plant-based sweets can still feel decadent.

As more shoppers seek plant-based alternatives for ethical, environmental, or lifestyle reasons, demand has grown for sweets that deliver on taste as much as values. Harken Sweets meets that moment with candy bars that are fully plant-based, indulgent, and intentionally crafted, proving that the future of candy isn’t about deprivation, but evolution.

Just in time for New Year snacking, Harken Sweets’ popular Lil Ones are now available on Amazon, making it even easier to stock up on portion-friendly treats that support health goals without sacrificing flavor.

With its balanced nutrition and indulgent taste, Harken Sweets appeals to a wide range of consumers, from those focused on weight management and GLP-1 users seeking fiber-rich, satisfying snacks to active individuals looking for a smarter post-workout treat. Parents also love the bars as a better-for-you option for kids, delivering familiar candy bar flavor with plant-based ingredients and no added sugar.

Harken Sweets has been featured on Good Morning America, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Parents, Woman’s World, and more, earning praise for its innovative approach to wellness-focused, craveable snacking.

About Harken Sweets

Harken Sweets, based in New York City, was born from a deeply personal health journey. After founder Katie Lefkowitz was advised to overhaul her diet and drastically increase her daily fiber intake, she set out to reinvent candy rather than give it up altogether. The result is a mission-driven, better-for-you candy brand made with plant-based ingredients and no added sugar, now reaching thousands of consumers nationwide and available in more than 3,500 Walmart stores.

