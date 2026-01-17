Submit Release
The Government adopts decision to deploy two officers to Greenland

SLOVENIA, January 17 - The exercise is expected to take place in Greenland, with the timing to be decided during the planning phase.

Pursuant to paragraph three of Article 84 of the Defence Act, the Government decides on participation of the Slovenian Armed Forces in the implementation of obligations assumed within international organisations, and adopts annual plans for the training of the armed forces abroad and for the training of foreign military units in the Republic of Slovenia in accordance with international treaties.

The Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark have concluded the Memorandum on Cooperation in the Military Field between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia and the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Denmark of 7 January 1998.

The Ministry of Defence will carry out the appropriate procedures for participation in the planning and implementation of the exercise.

Source: Ministry of Defence

 

