South Florida’s Economic Engine: AERO Business Expo 2026 Unites 20+ Powerhouse Agencies to Scale Local Industry

Over 20 public agencies to convene February 5 to provide South Florida businesses with direct access to capital, procurement contracts, and scaling strategies.

This is an essential infrastructure event for the South Florida economy. We are consolidating the intellectual and financial capital of the region to provide the building blocks of local industry.” — Rod Davis, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving SEFL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As South Florida experiences a historic surge in new business filings, the Alliance of Entrepreneur Resource Organizations (AERO) have announced the AERO Business Expo 2026. This high-level tactical expo will convene on February 5, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Urban League of Broward County.

In a market defined by rapid growth and shifting economic pressures, the AERO Expo serves as the region’s definitive nerve center for business sustainability. The event brings together over 20 of Florida’s most influential public and nonprofit agencies—ranging from the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation and CareerSource Broward to the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) —to provide business owners with immediate, no-cost access to capital, educational resources, and scaling strategies.

“This isn’t a traditional networking mixer; it’s an essential infrastructure event for the South Florida economy,” said Rod Davis, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean. “We are consolidating the intellectual and financial capital of the entire region. Whether it’s a veteran-led tech startup seeking a pitch room or a minority-owned firm looking to tap into the $16.7 million in loans managed by our partners, the resources at this Expo are the literal building blocks of our local industry.”

Expo Highlights:

Access to Capital: Meet with local funders such as Miami Bayside Foundation as well as national ones like Grow America.

Procurement Opportunities: Direct pipelines to Broward County’s Office of Economic and Small Business Development and the School Board’s Supplier Diversity Outreach Program for multi-million dollar contract opportunities.

High-Growth Scaling: Specialized training from the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at FSU and Broward College Entrepreneurship Experience focused on businesses ready to move from survival to expansion.

Trust & Marketplace Authority: Guidance from the BBB Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean on establishing marketplace trust and enhancing digital presence. With BBB reports consulted 19,000 times daily by regional consumers, their best-practice insights are vital for any firm looking to capture the South Florida market.

Tech & Intellectual Property: On-site experts from Research Park at FAU, Broward County Library’s Creation Station Business, and NSU’s Levan Center of Innovation to protect and commercialize South Florida’s newest inventions.

Mentors & Business Consultants: access to experienced leaders from SCORE Broward and SBDC at FAU.

The event features an unprecedented alliance of municipal leaders from the City of Fort Lauderdale, City of Hollywood, and Town of Davie, alongside community-focused giants like Hispanic Unity of Florida, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, and the Urban League of Broward County. This coalition is specifically designed to ensure that South Florida’s growth is inclusive, resilient, and fueled by local talent.

Event Logistics:

Date: February 5, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

Location: Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Registration: https://AEROExpo2026.eventbrite.com

About AERO: The Alliance of Entrepreneur Resource Organizations (AERO) is a powerful coalition of public agencies and community nonprofits. Its mission is to streamline the success of South Florida’s business community by providing unified access to the region’s most critical (free and low-cost) growth resources.

Note to Editors: Members of the media are invited to capture the "state of the small business economy" through interviews with agency directors, economic development officers, and the entrepreneurs currently driving South Florida’s 2026 economic boom.



