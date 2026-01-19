SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Roxanne Wilson, Monterey County Director of Homeless Services

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo Roxanne Wilson, Director of Homeless Services Monterey County

Roxanne Wislon coordinates partnerships across governmental and nonprofit sectors by overseeing strategic initiatives and homeless response systems.

Homelessness is not just a housing issue, it involves healthcare, employment, transportation, and many other overlapping issues.” — Roxanne Wilson, Director of Monterey County Homeless Services

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Roxanne Wilson, Director of Monterey County Homeless Services. As Director of this important county initiative, Roxanne Wilson is a seasoned community leader with over a decade of dedicated service to housing justice and homelessness reduction. She leads the county's efforts to integrate policy, planning, and partnerships across governmental and nonprofit sectors by overseeing strategic initiatives and homeless response systems.Wilson maintains a framework for activities to support a strong inter-departmental and inter-jurisdictional coordination structure, develop and align policies, promote, manage and evaluate systems integration, and promote collaboration among State, and local public agencies, non-profits, homeless advocacy groups, businesses and other community groups throughout the county. This position is within the County Administrative Officers division of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs and reports to the CAO.Prior to her selection as County Homeless Services Director, Wilson was the executive officer for the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers operating in Monterey and San Benito Counties. Among some of Wilson’s major accomplishments, she was instrumental in launching the Housing First Project Roomkey in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, she led the development plan for Lead Me Home five-year plan as well as Youth Homeless demonstration program in both Monterey and San Benito Counties. Wilson has also held positions with Catholic Charities and Community Homeless Solutions.---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is cohosted by former law deans Mitch Winick and Jackie Gardina, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities,” explained Winick. “Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” said Gardina.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about law dean cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 75 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org

