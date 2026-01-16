VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on suicide risk, coronary angiography and arthritis

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on suicide risk, mortality and coronary angiography and arthritis.

Social adversity proven to drastically increase suicide risk

VA Connecticut Healthcare System researchers analyzed data on more than 4,000 Veterans in the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, looking at the social determinants of health, such as economic conditions, trauma burden, health care access, neighborhood environment and social context. Those Veterans in the top 5% of the most social adversity were more than 20 times more likely to report suicidal thoughts or behaviors than those in the lowest 5%. Furthermore, each standard deviation increase in burden on their social determinants of health scale was linked to more than double the odds of past-year suicidal ideations and future suicidal intent, as well as more than 70% higher odds of lifetime suicide attempts. While social adversity is known to increase suicide risk, the researchers were surprised by the magnitude and direct correlation found in the study. The findings highlight a need to increase awareness of social determinants of health in Veteran suicide evaluations and treatment. View the full study from “JAMA Psychiatry.”

Risk of death after heart imaging lower in VA facilities

A VA Portland study demonstrated Veterans receiving diagnostic coronary angiography at VA facilities had a significantly lower risk of death than those undergoing the procedure in VA-purchased community care.

Veterans being treated in community care had seven times higher odds of dying within 30 days from any cause, six times higher odds of cardiac-related death, and 13 times higher odds of non-cardiac related death compared to Veterans treated at VA facilities.

Coronary angiography is a procedure that uses contrast dye and X-ray to visualize blockages and narrowing of the heart’s arteries but carries a generally low risk of adverse complications, such as arrhythmia.

The researchers analyzed data on more than 31,000 Veterans who underwent the procedure during a five-year period. While the overall number of deaths were low, the results show a need to improve follow-up procedures for Veterans undergoing angiography in community care settings to improve Veterans’ health outcomes. View the full study from the “Journal of General Internal Medicine.”

Treating arthritis also decreases risk of broken bones

A VA study of nearly 3,000 Veterans suggested efforts to control rheumatoid arthritis frequency and severity could be an important step in preventing osteoporosis and broken bones as well.

The study found Veterans whose arthritis was in remission had half the risk of osteoporosis-related bone fractures as Veterans with moderate to high rheumatoid arthritis disease activity. The study also found Veterans who were female, white, or had higher baseline arthritis activity, time dependent activity or cumulative disease activity also had a higher risk of broken bones. Rheumatoid arthritis has previously been linked to increased risk of osteoporosis—a weakening of the bones—but this study showed that treating arthritis can also reduce the risk of fracture. View the full study from “Joint Bone Spine.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.