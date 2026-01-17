Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Day of service to honor Veterans

A day on, not a day off

Every year on the third Monday in January, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national Day of Service—a “day on, not a day off.” This special day encourages us to honor Dr. King’s legacy by giving back to our communities.

Join us in a Day of Service

As January 19 approaches and we begin the new year, let’s take this time to honor our Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. Connect with your local VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) office to explore volunteer opportunities.

How you can help Veterans

Wilkes-Barre VA volunteers provide donated jackets to Veterans.

Your local VA, Vet Center or national cemetery offers various ways for you, your family, community organizations or service groups to contribute. Here are some ways you can make a difference:

Volunteer Transportation Network: Become a driver to transport Veterans to their VA appointments using a VA-provided vehicle. This service ensures Veterans have access to the medical care they need.

Compassionate Contact Corps: If you prefer virtual opportunities, join this program to provide social interaction and support to socially isolated or lonely Veterans via phone calls. It’s a great option for those with busy schedules or who prefer to volunteer from home.

Event support: Help at large events like food pantries, mobile food drives, homeless Veteran stand-downs, welcome home events, baby showers, Veterans Day activities and Memorial Day ceremonies. These events provide essential resources and celebrate Veterans’ service.

Red Coat Ambassadors: Assist Veterans by helping them find their way at medical centers or greeting them at the main entrance. If you have a specific talent, reach out to your local CDCE office to discuss how you can contribute.

Making a lasting impact

Your volunteer experience can fit your schedule and level of commitment. You will join nearly 28,000 dedicated individuals who honor Veterans’ sacrifices across the nation.

As we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, take the time to explore how you can support Veterans. Consider volunteering, donating items or contributing financially to your local VA. Your efforts can profoundly impact the lives of Veterans, their families and caregivers.

By participating in these volunteer opportunities, you can make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a true “day on.” Through service, we can continue Dr. King’s legacy of community, compassion and commitment.

Find more information on how to support your local VA as a volunteer or donor.

Together, let us honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and make a difference in the lives of those who have served our country.