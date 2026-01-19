From Childhood Vision to Global Reality: Soriano Group Joins Italy America Chamber of Commerce; Sets Stage for G20 2026

From Childhood Vision to Global Reality: Soriano Group & Family Office Joins Italy America Chamber of Commerce; Sets Stage for G20 2026 Showcase MIAMI, FL

Soriano’s arrival in Miami is the visionary leadership the IACCSE strives to champion—one that honors the deep-rooted traditions of Italian craftsmanship while fearlessly embracing the tech frontiers.” — Alessia Marcerano, Deputy Executive Director at IACCSE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soriano Group & Family Office, led by visionary entrepreneur Marco Antonio Soriano, is proud to announce its official induction into the Italy America Chamber of Commerce Southeast (IACCSE) in Miami. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal moment in the bridge between European heritage and American innovation, positioning the Soriano ecosystem as a cornerstone participant in the upcoming 2026 G20 Summit.

A Vision Born in Childhood

For Marco Antonio Soriano, the "Soriano" name has always been synonymous with movement, style, and legacy. What the world sees today as a multi-sector conglomerate was once a child’s dream. Growing up within a lineage of Italian innovation, Marco’s childhood vision was to unite the artisanal soul of Italy with the high-performance technology of the future.

Today, that vision is a reality. By joining the IACCSE in Miami—the gateway to the Americas—Soriano is solidifying a transatlantic bridge that allows Italian craftsmanship to thrive within the most advanced technological frameworks in the world.

The 2026 G20: A Showcase of Innovation

As the world prepares for the 2026 G20 Summit, the Soriano Group is ready to lead the conversation on the "Future of Global Assets." Under the banner of this new partnership, the group will showcase a three-pillar exhibition of innovation:

Arius Technology (The New Renaissance): Showcasing the "Forensic DNA" of art. Using the world-renowned Moneta scanner, Soriano is leading the mission to preserve global cultural heritage with 10-micron precision—a technology recently highlighted by PBS NewsHour.

Soriano Motori (Art in Motion): The 2026 lineup of high-performance electric motorcycles, representing the pinnacle of Italian engineering, sustainability, and "The Great Synthesis" of man and machine.

Soriano Fashion (The Fabric of the Future): A collection that blends timeless Italian elegance with smart-textiles and sustainable manufacturing, proving that luxury and ethics are inseparable in the modern age.

Uniting Bridges: Italy to Miami

The partnership with the Italy America Chamber of Commerce (IACCSE) serves as the "Global Headquarters" for this expansion. By anchoring the Family Office in Miami, Soriano is creating a conduit for Italian brands to scale into the Western Hemisphere while providing US investors access to the "Immortality Project" of Arius Tech and the disruptive energy of Soriano’s lifestyle brands.

"My mission has always been to protect what is beautiful and accelerate what is possible," says Marco Antonio Soriano. "Joining the IACCSE is the final piece of the bridge. We are bringing the soul of Italy to the heart of Miami, and at the G20 this year, we will show the world that the future of technology is deeply human."

About Soriano Group & Family Office

The Soriano Group & Family Office is a multi-generational investment and innovation firm focused on luxury, technology, and cultural preservation. With interests ranging from high-performance electric vehicles (Soriano Motori) to forensic art digitization (Arius Technology), the group is dedicated to creating a "Smarter Renaissance" for the 21st century.

About the Italy America Chamber of Commerce (IACCSE)

The IACCSE is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering trade and investment between Italy and the United States. Based in Miami, it serves as a critical hub for businesses looking to navigate the transatlantic marketplace.

