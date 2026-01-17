Dunlap Man Indicted, Charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder in Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation



HAMILTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Dunlap man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in December.



On December 28th, at the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI special agents began investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Chattanooga. The incident occurred as officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were responding to a business in the 5500 block of Hwy 153 in reference to a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers encountered an individual who brandished a firearm and began firing at them. One officer was struck and the other officers returned fire. The suspect, later identified as James Alvin Stockwell (DOB 05/13/1990), then stole an unoccupied police vehicle. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, Stockwell was apprehended and taken into custody on Highway 111 at East Valley Road. Once he was taken into custody, it was determined that he had suffered a gunshot wound. Stockwell was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer who was injured in this incident was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On January 12th, the Hamilton County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Stockwell with three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Carjacking, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Prior Felony Conviction, and one Count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

On January 17th, Stockwell was transferred from the Sequatchie County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $225,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

