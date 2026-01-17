NEBRASKA, January 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Attends White House Rural Health Roundtable

LINCOLN, NE — Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined President Trump at the White House to celebrate the great and historic Rural Health Transformation Program, a $50 billion initiative established under the Trump Administration’s Working Families Tax Cuts legislation to strengthen and modernize health care in rural communities across the country.

“Mr. President, a gigantic thank you for your incredible leadership,” Gov Pillen said during the roundtable. “Your courage gives me more courage to say it the way it is.”

“We’re working very hard in Nebraska to run government like a business. This investment into rural America will allow us to do common sense, pragmatic investments in rural Nebraska, and they will be sustainable.”

Gov. Pillen highlighted that Nebraska’s focus will be on incentivizing real food, taking care of our Veterans, investing in technology, and supporting Nebraskans struggling with mental health or drugs.

Gov. Pillen’s comments continued, “In Nebraska, we work hard. We’re about faith, family, and hard work — the American dream — and we don’t ask for much help in rural Nebraska. So, we’re really grateful for this investment. Thank you.”

President Trump complimented Gov. Pillen saying, “Governor, we appreciate you being here, very much. You’re doing a fantastic job.”

Through the initiative, the state of Nebraska will receive $218,529,075 for the first year of the five-year grant from the federal government, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to Make Rural Nebraska Healthy Again.