Top 50 Airports in the Americas for 2026 Unveiled by TTW
What sets the airports apart is not just advanced technology, but how effectively it's implemented. These airports use AI, and digital intelligence to tackle challenges like security, sustainability”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel and Tour World (TTW) has revealed its Top 50 Airports in the Americas for 2026, showcasing airports that are transforming regional aviation through advanced technology and AI integration.
— Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Travel and Tour World (TTW)
As passenger volumes grow and operational complexities increase, these airports are leveraging AI, automation, and data intelligence to address challenges such as capacity constraints, security, and sustainability.
Leading the ranking is San Francisco International Airport (SFO), followed by Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) airports widely recognised for their large-scale deployment of intelligent passenger processing, predictive operations platforms, and digitally integrated terminal environments.
The Top 50 Best Airports in the Americas for 2026
1. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) – USA, San Francisco
SFO leads in smart airport innovation with AI-driven security, biometric processing, and sustainability technologies for efficiency and resilience.
2. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – USA, Atlanta
ATL utilizes automation, AI, and biometric systems to manage the world’s busiest airport efficiently while maintaining safety.
3. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) – Canada, Vancouver
YVR excels in AI-powered passenger flow, smart border processing, and sustainable infrastructure to enhance security and operational predictability.
4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) – Canada, Toronto
YYZ integrates AI, biometric processing, and predictive platforms to improve operations, security, and passenger experience at a complex hub.
5. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – USA, Los Angeles
LAX modernizes through AI security, biometric boarding, smart systems, and digital infrastructure to support major global events.
6. Orlando International Airport (MCO) – USA, Orlando
MCO integrates AI security, biometric processing, and smart terminal technologies, aligning with high growth and expanding passenger traffic.
7. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – USA, Dallas
DFW employs AI-driven operations, predictive maintenance, and biometric processing, optimizing efficiency across a multi-terminal airport.
8. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) – USA, New York
JFK transforms into a smart hub using AI-enabled security, biometric boarding, and digital terminal redevelopments for improved operations.
9. Miami International Airport (MIA) – USA, Miami
MIA leverages smart security, biometric processing, and analytics to enhance security, throughput, and operational predictability at a major gateway.
10. Denver International Airport (DEN) – USA, Denver
DEN utilizes AI passenger analytics, automated security screening, and smart systems to support efficient, scalable operations in a growing market.
11. Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) – USA, Seattle
SEA integrates automation, biometric management, and predictive systems to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience at this technology-forward hub.
12. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) – USA, Chicago
ORD modernizes infrastructure through AI-powered analytics, automated passenger systems, and smart security to improve operations and flow.
13. San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) – USA, San José
SJC embraces Silicon Valley innovation with smart systems, AI-enabled processing, and sustainability technologies for an efficient, compact regional hub.
14. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) – USA, Washington
DCA optimizes security, passenger flow, and terminal operations using AI analytics and automation in a high-security, high-demand market.
15. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) – USA, Houston
IAH enhances passenger experience and efficiency with AI-driven baggage systems, biometric processing, and advanced operations management.
16. El Dorado International Airport (BOG) – Colombia, Bogotá
BOG leads in Latin America with AI security, automated baggage systems, and integrated analytics to improve passenger flow and connectivity.
17. Mexico City International Airport (MEX) – Mexico, Mexico City
MEX uses automation, biometric processing, and smart systems to manage high traffic volumes, improving efficiency and security.
18. Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) – Canada, Montréal
YUL integrates smart border tech, biometric processing, and AI to improve security, passenger flow, and operational efficiency.
19. São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) – Brazil, São Paulo
GRU advances with AI analytics, automation, and integrated systems, improving operational predictability and security in South America's busiest airport.
20. Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) – Chile, Santiago
SCL improves passenger experience and operational coordination with biometric processing, AI security, and advanced terminal infrastructure.
21. Jorge Chávez International Airport (LIM) – Peru, Lima
LIM undergoes a digital transformation, integrating smart security systems and data platforms to enhance capacity and passenger flow.
22. Cancún International Airport (CUN) – Mexico, Cancún
CUN handles seasonal traffic efficiently with automation, biometric processing, and AI analytics to improve security and terminal performance.
23. Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO) – Ecuador, Quito
UIO uses AI-supported security, automated processing, and digital systems to improve efficiency and resource allocation in Ecuador.
24. Ministro Pistarini / Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) – Argentina, Buenos Aires
EZE modernizes through biometric processing, automation, and integrated systems to enhance security and international passenger handling.
25. Santos Dumont Airport (SDU) – Brazil, Rio de Janeiro
SDU optimizes passenger flow and security within a compact footprint, using smart systems, automation, and digital analytics.
26. José María Córdova International Airport (MDE) – Colombia, Medellín
MDE deploys smart security, automated baggage handling, and digital systems to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience.
27. Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) – Argentina, Buenos Aires
AEP integrates automation, biometric processing, and smart systems to enhance passenger throughput, security, and operational coordination.
28. Tancredo Neves International Airport (CNF) – Brazil, Belo Horizonte
Belo Horizonte’s Tancredo Neves International adopts smart security systems, automation, and data-driven terminal management to enhance efficiency. Phased digital upgrades support improved passenger flow, operational visibility, and scalability, reinforcing CNF’s role as a strategically modernising Brazilian hub.
29. Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) – Costa Rica, Liberia
Liberia’s Daniel Oduber Quirós International leverages automation and biometric border technologies to manage growing international leisure traffic. Smart terminal systems and digital passenger processing improve throughput and experience, positioning LIR as a high-potential smart gateway for Costa Rica’s tourism sector.
30. Viracopos International Airport (VCP) – Brazil, Campinas
Viracopos International applies AI-enabled logistics systems, automated cargo handling, and smart passenger processing platforms. Technology investments enhance operational efficiency across both passenger and freight operations, reinforcing VCP’s role as a digitally capable multimodal aviation and logistics hub.
31. Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport (CLO) – Colombia, Cali
Cali’s Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International utilises automation, smart security screening, and terminal analytics to enhance efficiency. Targeted digital investments improve passenger flow and operational coordination, supporting CLO’s steady progression toward broader smart airport integration.
32. Pinto Martins International Airport (FOR) – Brazil, Fortaleza
Fortaleza’s Pinto Martins International deploys smart terminal systems, automated security processes, and digital passenger interfaces. AI-supported analytics enhance throughput and resource optimisation, enabling improved performance in a growing leisure and international aviation market.
33. Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) – Costa Rica, San José
Juan Santamaría International integrates biometric processing, smart security, and data-driven terminal management to support Costa Rica’s expanding air traffic. Technology investments enhance efficiency, passenger experience, and operational resilience, positioning SJO as a digitally progressive Central American gateway.
34. Salgado Filho International Airport (POA) – Brazil, Porto Alegre
Porto Alegre’s Salgado Filho International adopts automation and smart terminal technologies to modernise passenger processing and operations. Digital platforms improve efficiency and reliability, reflecting a structured approach to smart transformation within Brazil’s regional aviation network.
35. Rafael Núñez International Airport (CTG) – Colombia, Cartagena
Cartagena’s Rafael Núñez International applies targeted automation, smart security systems, and digital passenger tools to manage tourism-driven demand. Technology deployment enhances throughput and operational stability, supporting consistent service quality in a high-season traffic environment.
36. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport (BSB) – Brazil, Brasília
Brasília International is strengthening digital foundations through smart security, automation, and integrated data platforms. Early-stage AI and analytics investments enhance passenger flow and operational planning, positioning BSB for accelerated smart airport maturity as infrastructure modernisation progresses.
37. Simón Bolívar International Airport (SMR) – Colombia, Santa Marta
Santa Marta’s Simón Bolívar International implements focused smart technologies to support growing leisure traffic. Automation and digital systems enhance security efficiency and terminal operations, providing a scalable foundation for broader smart airport development in the future.
38. Recife/Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport (REC) – Brazil, Recife
Recife International integrates automated security, smart terminal analytics, and digital passenger services to enhance operational efficiency. Technology investments support improved throughput and reliability, aligning REC with Brazil’s expanding network of digitally enabled regional airports.
39. Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport (BAQ) – Colombia, Barranquilla
Barranquilla’s Ernesto Cortissoz International adopts selective automation and smart systems to improve passenger processing and operational coordination. Digital upgrades enhance efficiency and resilience, reflecting a pragmatic, growth-aligned approach to smart airport transformation.
40. Afonso Pena Airport (CWB) – Brazil, Curitiba
Curitiba’s Afonso Pena Airport utilises smart security, automation, and terminal analytics to enhance operational performance. AI-supported systems improve passenger flow and resource utilisation, positioning CWB as a high-potential regional airport advancing steadily toward greater digital maturity.
41. José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE) – Ecuador, Guayaquil
Guayaquil’s José Joaquín de Olmedo International deploys smart terminal technologies, automated processing, and digital passenger systems. Technology investments enhance efficiency and service quality, supporting GYE’s role as a key commercial and international gateway for Ecuador.
42. Eduardo Gomes International Airport (MAO) – Brazil, Manaus
Manaus’ Eduardo Gomes International applies automation and digital systems to manage passenger and cargo operations efficiently. Early-stage smart technology adoption enhances operational visibility and scalability, supporting its strategic role in connecting the Amazon region with global markets.
43. Mariscal Lamar Airport (CUE) – Ecuador, Cuenca
Mariscal Lamar Airport integrates basic automation, smart security processes, and digital passenger tools to improve operational efficiency. These foundational investments position CUE for gradual advancement toward more comprehensive smart airport capabilities as demand and infrastructure evolve.
44. Limón Airport (LIO) – Costa Rica, Limón
Limón Airport represents an early-stage smart transformation, introducing automation and digital processing to support regional connectivity. Initial technology investments enhance efficiency and reliability, creating a foundation for expanded smart airport capabilities as traffic volumes increase.
45. Viru Viru International Airport (VVI) – Bolivia, Santa Cruz de la Sierra
Viru Viru International adopts smart security systems, automation, and digital terminal platforms to improve passenger handling. AI-supported analytics enhance operational coordination, positioning VVI as Bolivia’s most advanced and forward-looking aviation hub.
46. Jorge Wilstermann International Airport (CBB) – Bolivia, Cochabamba
Cochabamba’s Jorge Wilstermann International deploys selective automation and digital passenger systems to enhance efficiency. Early smart infrastructure investments improve security processing and terminal operations, supporting a structured pathway toward broader digital integration.
47. Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) – Costa Rica, San José
Juan Santamaría International Airport is strengthening its smart airport capabilities through biometric passenger processing, automated security systems, and data-driven terminal management. Targeted technology investments improve passenger flow, border efficiency, and operational reliability, supporting SJO’s role as Costa Rica’s primary international gateway and a digitally advancing hub for Central America’s growing leisure and business travel markets.
48. Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) – Puerto Rico, San Juan
Luis Muñoz Marín International integrates biometric processing, smart security systems, and digital terminal platforms. AI-supported analytics enhance passenger flow and operational resilience, reinforcing SJU’s role as a technologically progressive Caribbean aviation hub.
49. Mercedita International Airport (PSE) – Puerto Rico, Ponce
Mercedita International is at an early stage of smart airport development, implementing basic automation and digital passenger systems. These foundational technologies improve efficiency and reliability, providing a platform for future expansion of intelligent airport capabilities.
50. Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) – Sint Maarten, Philipsburg
Princess Juliana International deploys smart terminal systems, automated passenger processing, and digital operational tools to support high international traffic. Technology investments enhance efficiency, safety, and experience, positioning SXM as a resilient and forward-looking Caribbean gateway.
Across Americas, airports featured in the 2026 ranking demonstrate how smart airfield management, automated baggage handling, biometric passenger processing, and predictive analytics are being deployed at scale to support complex domestic and international connectivity. Data-driven operations are improving efficiency, safety, and scalability, positioning these airports as technologically robust hubs serving business, leisure, cargo, and long-haul global travel markets.
“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that smart airport leadership is increasingly defined by execution rather than ambition. Airports across the Americas are translating technology investment into measurable outcomes, from faster passenger processing and improved on-time performance to more resilient, data-driven operations,” Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief added.
Defining the Smart Airport Era in the Americas
The 2026 rankings highlight airports transforming into intelligent mobility platforms, shaping the future of aviation through AI, automation, and innovation.
Research Methodology
The rankings were based on research, focusing on smart technology integration, security, sustainability, and operational efficiency at airports.
This definitive regional ranking is informed by the real-world travel and digital engagement experiences of more than 15 million TTW users worldwide, strengthened by expert editorial analysis to establish a credible benchmark for airport technology leadership across the Americas.
About Travel and Tour World
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital B2B travel media platform reaching more than 15 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, GCC, and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has served as a trusted source of travel, tourism, aviation, and hospitality news, intelligence, and trend analysis.
TTW, as a partner to 1,200+ global travel events, like WTM Events, ITB Berlin, ITB Asia, IMEX America, IMEX Frankfurt, and ATM, TTW connects industry leaders like airports, airlines, and hotels, shaping the future of travel and aviation through its extensive multilingual reach and credibility. Through its unmatched multilingual reach and editorial credibility, TTW continues to shape conversations that define the future of global travel and aviation.
