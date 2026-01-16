FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 124 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 558, Additional School and Public Exposures

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 124 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 558. The outbreak remains centered around Spartanburg County, with most cases located there.

There are currently 531 people in quarantine and 85 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 16.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at the following schools: Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (53 students in quarantine), Campobello Graming School (46 students in quarantine), Crestview Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Libertas Academy (15 students in quarantine), Fairforest Elementary (14 students in quarantine), Berry Shoals Elementary (14 students in quarantine), Oakland Elementary (6 students in quarantine), Mabry Middle School (6 students in quarantine) and Landrum High School (5 students in quarantine).

DPH has identified numerous locations that individuals visited while infectious with measles. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure to others at the following locations:

Walmart at 203 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday, Jan. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Wash Depot at 2177 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday, Jan. 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 4

Bintime Spartanburg at 445 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, S.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 4 to 7:15 p.m.

DPH is not aware of any risk for measles exposure at these locations beyond the periods of time given.

People who were exposed at Walmart and Wash Depot, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, respectively. Those exposed at Bintime Spartanburg should monitor for symptoms through Jan. 28. Measles symptoms to watch for typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and include cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Arrangements like the use of masks or isolating you from others in waiting areas to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

Beginning today, DPH will publish public exposures as they are reported to the agency on its measles outbreak webpage.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 558 cases:

Under 5: 134

5-17: 372

18+: 39

Unknown: 13

Vaccination status:

483 unvaccinated, 6 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 13 vaccinated, and 56 unknown.

