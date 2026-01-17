TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Bristol

At the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Bristol.

Preliminary information indicates that on Friday evening, just after 11:00 p.m., the Bristol Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening to harm himself at a residence in the 200 block of Oak Road. Upon arrival, officers learned the man had left the residence. Approximately an hour later, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a second call at the same residence involving the same individual. Officers briefly made contact with the man outside the home before he retreated inside. Once inside, the man armed himself with a knife and reportedly advanced toward officers. A TASER was deployed but was ineffective. The situation continued to escalate, ultimately resulting in officers discharging their service weapons and striking the individual. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.