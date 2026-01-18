Sea Lime Lures to Highlight Patented Offshore Trolling Lure at Annual Stuart Boat Show

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Lime Lures, a Tampa-based fishing gear company known for its patented offshore trolling lure, will showcase its American-made fishing innovation at the upcoming Annual Stuart Boat Show , one of the largest marine events on Florida’s Treasure Coast.Founded in 2016 by local angler and entrepreneur Clint Owens, Sea Lime Lures designs and produces all of its products in Florida using materials sourced within driving distance of Tampa Bay. The company’s commitment to American craftsmanship and coastal innovation has earned recognition from both recreational anglers and professional captains alike.Sea Lime’s flagship 8.25-inch offshore trolling lure features a U.S.-patented water-channel design that allows water to flow directly through the lure, creating a natural, lifelike swimming motion that closely mimics live bait. Unlike traditional trolling lures that rely solely on surface action, Sea Lime’s internal channel technology works with the water to produce balance, movement, and consistency in a wide range of offshore conditions.The inspiration for the patented design came to Owens years ago while stopped at a red light in Queens, New York. Watching a flag wave effortlessly in the wind, he envisioned creating a lure that could replicate that same fluid motion underwater. That idea ultimately became Sea Lime’s proprietary water-channel technology.“Fishing has always been about more than just catching fish for me,” said Clint Owens, Founder and President of Sea Lime Lures. “It’s about time on the water, relationships, and memories. Everything we build at Sea Lime is designed to help anglers experience more of those moments.”Engineered with a replacement body system, the Sea Lime Lure allows anglers to adapt their setup based on target species and offshore conditions. Built using a combination of durable polycarbonate and flexible polyester materials, the lure is designed for offshore trolling use while maintaining realistic fish-like movement. Each lure is locally tested in Gulf waters before production to ensure real-world performance.In addition to its presence at the Stuart Boat Show, Sea Lime Lures is also supporting a cause close to Owens’ heart this month. Prior to founding Sea Lime, Owens spent more than 20 years working with a nonprofit organization serving inner-city youth. Continuing that commitment to giving back, Owens will participate in the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim on Sunday, January 18, serving as the kayaker for a close friend swimming 3.5 miles across Tampa Bay to support veterans and first responders.“Sea Lime has always been about more than selling fishing gear,” Owens added. “If we can use the company to support organizations that make a real difference in people’s lives, that’s something I’ll always prioritize.”As a result, Sea Lime Lures will effectively be represented in two places at once — showcasing its patented offshore lure at the Stuart Boat Show while supporting the Frogman Swim back in Tampa Bay.The Annual Stuart Boat Show features more than 200 local, national, and international exhibitors displaying boats both in-water and on land, along with marine accessories, electronics, engines, fishing gear, and nautical apparel. The event also supports the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast, benefiting local waterways, community initiatives, and environmental efforts.About Sea Lime LuresSea Lime Lures is a Tampa-based fishing gear company specializing in American-made lures and accessories. Founded in 2016 by Clint Owens and his wife Bright, the company is best known for its patented offshore trolling lure that simulates natural bait movement by channeling water through the lure itself. Sea Lime Lures is committed to building high-quality, Florida-made products for recreational and competitive anglers. Learn more at www.sealimelures.com

