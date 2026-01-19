Soulcial Kitchen Strengthens Board Leadership with Appointment of Workforce Development Pioneer & Acclaimed Master Chef

Empowering local restaurants and food truck operators to provide hot, nutritious, restaurant-quality meals to those with food access limitations through financial incentives.

Tony Fuhrmann and Chef Lasse Sorensen Bring Decades of Expertise in Workforce Innovation and Culinary Excellence to Nonprofit's Mission

I'm proud to bring my experience in workforce development and apprenticeship programming to help scale this mission. The hospitality industry needs more pathways like this” — Tony Fuhrmann

SWANSEA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National award-winning Soulcial Kitchen and The Soulcial Solutions Foundation today announced the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Tony Fuhrmann, a veteran workforce development executive with nearly four decades of public and private sector experience, and Master Chef Lasse Sorensen of Food is Love, an internationally recognized culinary artist and hospitality educator.The appointments signal Soulcial Kitchen's continued commitment to expanding its innovative approach to workforce development and community impact, which combines hospitality industry training with a mission-driven philosophy of delivering dignity and opportunity to underserved neighbors in need.A Career Dedicated to Creating Pathways to Employment: Tony Fuhrmann brings an extraordinary breadth of experience spanning 37 years of professional leadership. His career includes 19 years in Illinois State Government, where he developed expertise in workforce policy and program administration, followed by a decade at Anheuser-Busch, where he honed private sector insights in one of America's most iconic companies.Most recently, Fuhrmann served eight years as Director of Madison County Employment and Training, where he was instrumental in the creation and expansion of a nationally recognized apprenticeship program for high school students with disabilities—work that directly aligns with Soulcial Kitchen's commitment to creating opportunity for those too often overlooked.Fuhrmann holds a Master of Marketing Research degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.Culinary Mastery Meets Heart-Centered Hospitality: Master Chef Lasse Sorensen of 8-time Emmy nominated Food is Love brings world-class culinary expertise and a philosophy that perfectly mirrors Soulcial Kitchen's values. Known for his belief that food is the ultimate expression of care and connection, Chef Sorensen has dedicated his career to elevating both the craft of cooking and the people who practice it.His leadership will strengthen Soulcial Kitchen's hospitality training curriculum and reinforce the organization's commitment to excellence in every meal served through its " Currency of Caring " and "Dignity on Demand" initiatives.Leadership Perspectives"Tony and Lasse represent exactly the kind of leaders who understand that true success is measured not by what we achieve for ourselves, but by the lives we help transform," said John E. Michel, President of Soulcial Kitchen LLC and Founder of The Soulcial Solutions Foundation. "Tony's groundbreaking work creating pathways for students with disabilities proves he sees potential where others see limitations. And Chef Lasse's conviction that food is love aligns perfectly with our belief that every meal we serve is an opportunity to demonstrate that every person has value. Together, they will help us reach more people, train more future hospitality leaders, and serve more meals with dignity. I couldn't be more honored to welcome them to our board.""Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand what happens when you invest in people others have written off—they rise," said Tony Fuhrmann. "What John and the Soulcial Kitchen team have built is remarkable—America's first DOL-certified Food Truck Apprenticeship Program, hundreds of thousands of meals served, and a training model that's changing lives. I'm proud to bring my experience in workforce development and apprenticeship programming to help scale this mission. The hospitality industry needs more pathways like this, and I'm committed to helping build them.""In my kitchen, I've always believed that when you cook with love, people can taste the difference," said Master Chef Lasse Sorensen. "Soulcial Kitchen understands this truth at the deepest level. They're not just training people to work in hospitality—they're teaching them that serving others with excellence is one of the most meaningful things a human being can do. I'm honored to help shape the next generation of hospitality professionals and to be part of an organization that proves every single day that food is love."About Soulcial KitchenSoulcial Kitchen is a national award-winning hospitality leader, operating innovative food truck and entrepreneur development programs via America's first Department of Labor-certified Food Truck Apprenticeship Program. Founded by retired Brigadier General John E. Michel after a distinguished 26-year military career, Soulcial Kitchen has served more than 380,000 free meals through its "Currency of Caring" and "Dignity on Demand" initiatives.

Feeding The Soul: Soulcial Kitchens Innovative Food Truck Apprentice Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.