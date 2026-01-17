Councilmember Andrew Friedson Statement on Today's Islamophobic Hate at Walt Whitman High School

MARYLAND, January 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 16, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson





ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2026—Councilmember Andrew Friedson released the following statement on today's Islamophobic hate at Walt Whitman High School:

"I was horrified to learn early this morning about Islamophobic hate at Whitman High School, which I condemn in the strongest possible terms. I have been in communication with Montgomery County Police, MCPS and the Board of Education, Principal Gregory Miller, and Muslim community leaders."

"Thanks to MCPS and MCPD 2nd District for quickly responding to cover and clean up the graffiti."

"I hope those responsible will be held accountable and stand in solidarity with students, parents, faculty and community members in speaking out in no uncertain terms against this unacceptable act of anti-Palestinian hate, and all forms of bigotry. It is on each of us in Montgomery County to ensure that hate has no place here."

# # #