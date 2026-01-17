Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,789 in the last 365 days.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson Statement on Today's Islamophobic Hate at Walt Whitman High School

MARYLAND, January 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 16, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson


ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2026Councilmember Andrew Friedson released the following statement on today's Islamophobic hate at Walt Whitman High School:

"I was horrified to learn early this morning about Islamophobic hate at Whitman High School, which I condemn in the strongest possible terms. I have been in communication with Montgomery County Police, MCPS and the Board of Education, Principal Gregory Miller, and Muslim community leaders."

"Thanks to MCPS and MCPD 2nd District for quickly responding to cover and clean up the graffiti."

"I hope those responsible will be held accountable and stand in solidarity with students, parents, faculty and community members in speaking out in no uncertain terms against this unacceptable act of anti-Palestinian hate, and all forms of bigotry. It is on each of us in Montgomery County to ensure that hate has no place here."

# # #

Release ID: 26-019
Media Contact: Cindy Gibson 240-620-8571
Categories: Andrew Friedson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Councilmember Andrew Friedson Statement on Today's Islamophobic Hate at Walt Whitman High School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.