SIOResin Introduces Advanced Conductive Liquids for Industrial Gloves

New Conductive Additive Solutions to Address Global Demand for High-Performance, Cost-Effective Conductive Gloves

After testing H-4417 in our glove production, we achieved more stable conductivity with lower additive level！Great Job！” — Wendy

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industries around the world continue to confront the persistent challenges of static control and touchscreen usability in industrial environments, SIOResin® today announces the commercial availability of two advanced conductive liquid formulations designed to elevate the performance and cost efficiency of conductive gloves.With demand for conductive gloves rising across electronics manufacturing, chemical processing, logistics, medical services, and consumer markets, manufacturers are increasingly seeking solutions that reliably balance antistatic performance, material integrity, and economic competitiveness. Against this backdrop, SIOResin’s H‑4417 Carbon Nanotube Conductive Paste and H‑3726 Single‑Walled Carbon Nanotube (SWCNT) Dispersion aim to reduce production complexity while increasing product value.Details: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/conductive-additive-for-gloves.html Meeting a Market at a CrossroadsStatic electricity remains an unresolved hazard in many industrial settings. Even minor electrostatic discharges can cause electronic component failure, trigger costly manufacturing errors, or, in extreme cases, create fire and explosion risks. Meanwhile, the integration of touchscreen devices into factory floors, medical facilities, and everyday life has introduced new demands for conductive gloves that not only protect against static but also enable smooth and accurate touch interaction.Until now, many conductive additives on the market have required high additive loads—often 15 % or more—leading to higher material costs and compromised glove properties. Uneven dispersion has resulted in inconsistent conductivity, reducing antistatic reliability and causing erratic touchscreen performance. Color compatibility has posed additional hurdles for manufacturers producing premium or light-colored gloves.SIOResin’s Dual Solution ApproachSIOResin’s H‑4417 and H‑3726 products address these challenges with a combination of advanced carbon nanotube technologies and formulation efficiency.H‑4417 Carbon Nanotube Conductive Paste brings together conductivity and pigmentation in a single additive. With a high concentration of carbon nanotubes and intrinsic black coloration, H‑4417 allows glove producers to replace up to 50 % of conventional black pigment paste. This “two‑in‑one” approach reduces material usage and simplifies processing without sacrificing conductivity or mechanical properties. Its broad addition range also gives manufacturers flexibility across a variety of industrial glove specifications.H‑3726 Single‑Walled Carbon Nanotube Dispersion is tailored for premium colored and light‑shade gloves. Leveraging the superior conductive efficiency of SWCNTs, H‑3726 achieves excellent antistatic and touchscreen performance at significantly lower usage levels—typically between 2 % and 12 %. Crucially, this low additive requirement minimizes interference with pigment formulations, preserving color fidelity while delivering stable conductivity and responsive touch performance.Both formulations emphasize uniform dispersion, ensuring consistent surface resistivity and reducing electrostatic “hot spots.” Unlike traditional additives that can alter the softness, elasticity, or durability of glove substrates, the SIOResin products maintain core material properties, enabling manufacturers to meet both performance and comfort expectations.Economic and Operational Benefits for ManufacturersBy lowering required additive levels by as much as 30 % to 50 % compared with standard conductive liquids, SIOResin’s solutions can significantly reduce raw material costs. Improved dispersion stability also minimizes the risk of batch failures and defective gloves, reducing secondary waste and production overhead.Moreover, both products integrate seamlessly into existing production lines without the need for major equipment changes. Standard top‑mounted mixing systems are sufficient to achieve stable and uniform blends, helping manufacturers shorten setup times and accelerate time‑to‑market.CEO Statement“SIOResin is committed to solving the practical challenges that glove manufacturers face every day,” said Mr. Zhang, CEO of SIOResin. “With H‑4417 and H‑3726, we have developed solutions that are not only high-performing but also cost-efficient and easy to integrate. Our goal is to help manufacturers produce safer, more reliable conductive gloves while minimizing complexity and material costs.”In an industry where efficiency, safety, and multifunctionality are increasingly interconnected, the introduction of these conductive additives represents a step forward for glove producers seeking real-world solutions that enhance product performance while protecting margins.About SIOResinSIOResin (Guangzhou SIO New Material) is a leading manufacturer specializing in the development of sustainable products and advanced technologies in the field of new materials. The company offers professional, application-oriented solutions including water-based polyurethane, water-based acrylic resin, water-based UV-curing resin, silicone resin , silicone rubber, additives, and curing agents, among others. These products have been widely adopted across diverse industries such as coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biotechnology, automotive, and other high-tech sectors. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, SIOResin supports manufacturers in achieving high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions tailored to their specific production needs.More Products:For more information or to request samples, please contact sales@sioresin.comBlog: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/

