CMS to host webinar on new LEAD Model focused on providers who have not joined ACOs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Jan. 15 that it will host a webinar Jan. 29 on its new accountable care organization model, the Long-term Enhanced ACO Design Model. The voluntary payment model is designed to broadly reach more health care providers who have not joined ACOs, including those with specialized patient populations and others such as small, independent or rural-based practices. CMS officials will discuss goals, participation options, eligibility and payment methodology. They will also provide additional details on the application process, timeline and resources. The LEAD Model will begin Jan. 1, 2027, and continue for 10 years. CMS said ACOs can apply for participation in March following the release of a request for applications.

