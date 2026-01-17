MedPAC recommends Medicare 2027 payment updates to Congress for inpatient, outpatient services

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission Jan. 15 voted to recommend that Congress update Medicare payment rates for hospital inpatient and outpatient services by the current law amount for 2027 and reiterated its recommendation to distribute an additional $1 billion to safety-net hospitals by transitioning to a Medicare safety-net index policy. The AHA Jan. 9 urged the commission for higher updates.

In other action, MedPAC recommended that Congress update 2027 Medicare payments for physicians and other health professional services by current law plus 0.5%. The commission also recommended reducing the 2027 payment rates for home health agencies by 7%, skilled nursing facilities by 4% and inpatient rehabilitation facilities by 7%. The commission also presented status reports for the Part D program, the Medicare Advantage program and ambulatory surgical centers.