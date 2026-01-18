Mardi Gras In Memphis returns with culture, music & community as Jazze Pha and Sen London Lamar are crowned King & Queen

3 Days and Nights of Mardi Gras In. Memphis

iHeartMedia Joins as Official Media Partner for Mardi Gras In Memphis 2026

Coming home for such a great cause and event is amazing. I'm excited about this new energy in my hometown and I'm looking forward to nurturing relationships.” — Jazze Pha

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mardi Gras In Memphis returns February 6–8, 2026, for a three-day cultural celebration honoring the traditions of Mardi Gras with a distinctive Memphis twist. The weekend-long event will feature citywide activations, live entertainment, and community-driven experiences that spotlight Memphis’ vibrant culture, music, and community pride.Mardi Gras In Memphis is proud to announce iHeartMedia as an official media partner for the 2026 celebration. As one of the nation’s leading audio media companies, iHeartMedia’s partnership will amplify the event’s reach through radio, digital, and on-air promotions, expanding visibility and engagement across the Mid-South and beyond.Anchored by the city’s biggest parade and a high-energy Mardi Gras celebration, the 2026 Mardi Gras In Memphis event will feature big bands, live celebrity performances, and a family-friendly block party. Participating bands will also have the opportunity to compete for a $10,000 grand prize, adding an exciting competitive element to the celebration and further elevating the parade experience.The weekend expands this year with a grand finale Super Bowl Party experience at the state-of-the-art venue, The Columns. This major upgrade offers enhanced weather protection, expanded production capabilities, interactive gaming elements, and an elevated game-day experience for guests closing out the weekend in signature Memphis style.For 2026, Mardi Gras In Memphis proudly crowns Jazze Pha as King and Tennessee State Senator London Lamar as Queen. Jazze Pha is a Grammy-nominated music producer and hitmaker known for founding Sho’nuff Records and producing chart-topping singles for major artists, including Ciara’s “1, 2 Step” and Field Mob’s “So What”, solidifying his legacy in Southern hip-hop and pop music. Senator London Lamar has distinguished herself in public service as one of Tennessee’s youngest state legislators, serving in both the Tennessee House and Senate, championing education, families, and community-focused legislation."Coming home for such a great cause and event is amazing, I feel like they're finally starting to give me my flowers in Memphis, I moved to Atlanta to kickstart my career, coming home is an exciting feeling for me because my heart has always been in Memphis and I'm looking forward to celebrating with the city, I really wanna touch the people in Memphis, I'm looking forward to celebrating this honor with my father James Alexander since I'm really just an honorary member of the Bar-Kay's lol, I'm excited about this new energy in my hometown and I'm looking forward to nurturing new relationships there and rekindling some old ones as well" said Jazze Pha.Building on the momentum of previous years, the 2025 celebration featured NBA Champion and Memphis legend Tony Allen and celebrated restaurateur Paul Raiford as King and Queen, reinforcing Mardi Gras In Memphis’ tradition of honoring influential leaders who uplift the city and its culture.The Big Party will be hosted by a lineup of NFL stars, led by NFL Pro Bowler and Dancing With the Stars runner-up Josh Norman, alongside Idris Bashir of the Indianapolis Colts, bringing star power and sports culture to the marquee Super Bowl finale.“Being crowned Queen of Mardi Gras In Memphis is an honor I don’t take lightly. This weekend is a celebration of what makes Memphis special—our culture, our music, and the pride we carry for our city. I’m excited to stand alongside Jazze Pha, support the bands and local talent, and welcome families from across the Mid-South to experience Mardi Gras with a Memphis twist,” said Senator London Lamar.Our current list of Mardi Gras Memphis 2026 sponsors include: iHeartMedia, Downtown Memphis Commission, Shelby County Government, City of Memphis, Downtown Neighborhood Association, Omni Cocktails, Blue Magic, Doo-Gro, Fat Tuesday, Esco Memphis and The Rowand Group.EVENT SCHEDULEFebruary 6, 2026Mardi Glow Bar Crawl 6pm-11pmSaturday, February 7, 2026Mardi Parade 12pm-2pmBlock Party | 2pm-6pmSunday, February 8, 2026Mardi Tailgate Bowl | 3pm-11pmFat Tuesday Memphis & Mardi Gras Memphis unite culture.

