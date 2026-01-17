ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Sexual Deviants, and Violent Assailants

70% of ICE arrests are of criminals charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated assault.

“Yesterday, our law enforcement arrested monsters who sexually abused and raped children. These are the type of sickos we are getting OUT of our neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are not going to allow criminal illegal aliens to prey on children and victimize innocent Americans. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and remove you from our country.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Leonel Antonio Carranza Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Santa Ana, California.

Lazaro Sebastian Chiroy-Ticum, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of sexual assault of a child in Williamson County, Texas.

Wilman Rodas-Argueta, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Robeson County, North Carolina.

Alejandro Flores-Amador, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault in Provo, Utah.

Nerlin Jhonatan Perez-Amaya, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of unlawful electronic sexual communication in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

