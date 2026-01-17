DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested in Minnesota Yesterday Including Murderers, Drug Traffickers, and an Illegal Alien with TWENTY-FOUR Convictions

No American wants these criminal illegal aliens for neighbors

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted the success of Operation Metro Surge with the arrests of worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota neighborhoods including murderers, violent assailants, and one criminal illegal alien with TWENTY-FOUR convictions.

This progress in making Minnesota safe again is in direct contrast to the refusal of Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Minnesota sanctuary politicians have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back into American communities since President Trump took office. Meanwhile, every single day ICE is removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from terrorizing their state. Additionally, DHS is calling on Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to contribute to the safety of Minnesotans and the American public by honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 aliens, including violent criminals, in custody.

“As our law enforcement are facing rampant violence against them, they arrested murderers, drug traffickers, and an illegal with 24 criminal convictions in Minneapolis yesterday,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the criminals Governor Walz and Mayor Frey are protecting. No American wants these criminals for neighbors.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday during Operation Metro Surge include:

Hien Quoc Thai, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of murder.

Brian Anjain, a criminal illegal alien from the Marshall Islands with 24 CONVICTIONS including assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse, public nudity, theft, interference with official acts, public intoxication, trespassing.

Pedro Lopez-Brito, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drugs and previously charged with aggravated battery.

Yadrian Leyva Leyva, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of larceny, forgery, identity theft, possession of tools for forgery/counterfeiting, and transportation of tools for forgery/counterfeiting.

Eddy Xol-Lares, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel.

Hugo Ricardo Vicente Che Ba, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of domestic violence.

Luis Angel Marquez Leal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of disorderly conduct and previously charged with possession of narcotics equipment, possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine.

Martinus Dawid Kunneke, a criminal illegal alien from South Africa convicted of violating a court ordered restraining order and with previous charges including domestic violence, assault, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Marlon Leiva-Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of property damage and three counts of driving under the influence of liquor and previously charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting a public officer.

Jose Daniel Valdez Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of fraud.

Lujan Alejandro Lazaro Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of violation of a court order and previously charged with assault.

Ionut Pedro Dumitru, a criminal illegal alien from Romania charged with grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

# # #