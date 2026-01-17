Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Featured in London Horizon Magazine for Research-Driven Neurosurgical Leadership

Certificate of Publication issued by Research Beacon Publication recognizing Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s feature in London Horizon Magazine, Edition 5 (January 2026). Cover of London Horizon Magazine, Edition 5 (January 2026), published by Research Beacon Publication. Profile feature of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla as published in London Horizon Magazine, Edition 5 (January 2026). Article excerpt from London Horizon Magazine, Edition 5 (January 2026), featuring the professional profile of Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. Editorial board page of London Horizon Magazine, Edition 5 (January 2026), published by Research Beacon Publication.

International magazine highlights Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s research-driven neurosurgical practice, academic leadership, and evidence-based care model.

This feature reflects the importance of evidence-based practice, structured research, and patient-centered neurosurgical care. It reinforces my commitment to advancing safe, outcome-driven surgery.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla , Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur , has been featured in London Horizon Magazine, Edition 5 (January 2026), an international publication highlighting professionals whose work demonstrates sustained academic contribution, research excellence, and leadership impact in their respective fields.The feature recognizes Dr. Patibandla’s role in advancing evidence-based neurosurgery, particularly his emphasis on precision surgery, intraoperative neurological preservation, and structured, data-driven clinical practice. The publication presents an in-depth professional profile outlining his clinical philosophy, academic work, and leadership in building a comprehensive neurosciences ecosystem in India.International Editorial Recognition for Academic and Clinical ContributionsLondon Horizon Magazine’s Edition 5 focuses on global professionals whose careers reflect meaningful contributions to research, education, and institutional development. Dr. Patibandla’s profile highlights his work across complex brain and spine surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, epilepsy surgery, functional neurosurgery, skull base surgery, and advanced spinal procedures, with particular emphasis on minimally invasive techniques and intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM).The feature notes that his surgical approach prioritizes neurological function preservation, patient safety, and long-term quality of life, integrating advanced technology with outcome-based decision-making.Academic Background and Advanced TrainingA graduate of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, Dr. Patibandla completed his MCh in Neurosurgery at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. He subsequently pursued extensive advanced training and fellowships in India and the United States across multiple neurosurgical subspecialties, including minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, functional and stereotactic radiosurgery, and endovascular and cerebrovascular neurosurgery.This breadth of training places him among a small group of neurosurgeons with comprehensive exposure to both traditional and advanced, technology-driven neurosurgical disciplines.Research Focus and Evidence-Based PracticeThe London Horizon Magazine profile also reflects Dr. Patibandla’s strong engagement with clinical research and academic dissemination. His research interests are centered on intraoperative safety, neuromonitoring protocols, and structured surgical outcome analysis.In recent years, he has presented his work at major national and international scientific platforms, including conferences of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), NSSA, NSI, pediatric neurosurgery forums, and functional neurosurgery and spine meetings. His 2025 presentation at SIONCON, Bengaluru, based on a 1008-case IONM dataset , underscored his commitment to large-scale clinical data analysis and evidence-based refinement of surgical practice.Institutional Leadership and Healthcare DevelopmentAs Founder and Chairman of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Dr. Patibandla has led the development of a state-of-the-art neurosciences center in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The institution integrates advanced operative microscopy, endoscopy, hybrid operation theatres, comprehensive neuromonitoring facilities, and multidisciplinary neuro-rehabilitation services under one roof.The magazine highlights how this institutional model aims to make advanced neurological and neurosurgical care accessible beyond metropolitan centers, while maintaining global standards of safety, ethics, and clinical outcomes.Editorial PerspectiveAccording to the publication, Dr. Patibandla’s professional journey reflects a rare balance of clinical excellence, academic rigor, ethical practice, and organizational vision. His leadership is presented not merely through surgical volume or technology adoption, but through sustained focus on patient-centered care, measurable outcomes, and mentorship of young clinicians.The feature positions his work within a broader narrative of how structured research, data-driven protocols, and thoughtful leadership are shaping the future of modern neurosurgery.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a senior neurosurgeon with over two decades of experience in advanced neurosurgical practice. He is the Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital, Guntur, a tertiary care center dedicated exclusively to brain, spine, and nerve disorders. His clinical, academic, and institutional work continues to contribute to the evolving landscape of neurosurgical care in India.About London Horizon MagazineLondon Horizon Magazine is an international publication that profiles professionals, researchers, and leaders whose work demonstrates sustained contribution, innovation, and global relevance across diverse disciplines. Edition 5 (January 2026) focuses on academic and professional excellence with an emphasis on research integrity and leadership impact.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet, +919010056444Opposite Sravani Hospital, Besides AK Biryani point, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India 522001📧 Email: info@drraoshospitals.com🌐 Website: https://drraoshospitals.com

