Innovative Family Carer Resource Gains Recognition Across Key Amazon Australia Bestseller Categories

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The independently published Cognitive Health of an Elderly Parent has recently appeared across multiple categories on Amazon Australia’s bestseller lists, including Alzheimer’s Disease, Eldercare, and Strokes.The book addresses an all-too-common challenge for family carers: helping elderly parents stay mentally active and emotionally engaged through social connection and meaningful conversation.What could be thought of as “everyday” questions — such as “So what was on for lunch?” or “Who’s been in touch recently?” — are not without value; however, they are unlikely to provide the mental stimulation or motivation needed for deeper engagement.The book’s tailored question lists encourage discussion rather than simple one-word answers. Many questions act as conversation starters, opening up shared memories and dialogue that can lead to more meaningful interaction and increased emotional engagement.French explains that the idea grew out of personal experience.“The warmth created by a smile radiates outwardly — but more importantly, with our elderly loved ones, inwardly. Smiles don’t just happen; they need a spark. In my own mother’s case, that spark came from a simple memory — her grandfather, who had been a professional football player. Suddenly she was sharing stories and details I’d never heard before. We weren’t just talking — we were truly connecting.”Unlike most books aimed at older adults, Cognitive Health of an Elderly Parent is not designed for self-use. Instead, it is written for the person sitting across from an elderly parent — or connecting via video call or standard phone call — who wants to make limited time together more meaningful.The book contains over 400 questions, arranged in short, non-tiring lists. Questions in each list generally alternate between:Non-invasive prompts about everyday past experiences that encourage reminiscence and light present-moment or general knowledge questions that stimulate thinking, recall, and engagement.This alternating structure allows an elderly loved one to reconnect with familiar memories while also exercising everyday cognitive skills still relevant to daily life.While many existing books for seniors focus on solitary activities such as puzzles or word searches, French notes that these are often used primarily as “time-fillers” — either because of the degree of challenge or the repetition involved. Adding verbal questioning around engaging conversation topics helps restore balance and fosters engagement in the vital, yet often overlooked area of social interaction."Such books absolutely have their place,” he notes. “But when time together is limited, conversation and social interaction offer something books alone cannot — a real emotional connection".The book is intended to support families concerned about:Age-related cognitive declineMild cognitive impairmentPost-stroke recoveryReduced motivation, mood, or emotional wellbeingNoticeable increases in forgetfulness or memory lapsesDue to the fact that the book includes questions involving logic and reasoning, it is only of partial use in cases of Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Clear guidance is provided in the introductory sections, advising that such questions should not be used in these cases.The book is designed for family members to use from time to time, whenever a little motivational lift, or more meaningful interaction could help.“If the book helps replace silence or too-often-repeated everyday questions with shared memories, curiosity, or laughter — even for a few minutes — then it’s doing what it was written to do. Those moments add up and can lead to a noticeable increase in motivation levels. I know this from using the questions with my own mother — the shared time was meaningful, rewarding, and will be cherished forever,” says French.French dedicated the book to his late mother, whose stories and memories inspired its completion.Cognitive Health of an Elderly Parent is now available to order in paperback and ebook format.#AlzheimersDisease #Dementia #Eldercare #StrokeRecovery #CognitiveHealth#BrainHealth #FamilyCarers #Caregiving #SeniorCare #MemorySupport

