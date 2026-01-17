Tennille, GA (January 16, 2026) – The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force has arrested and charged Quentavious Daveon Peacock, age 34, of Tennille, GA, and Adriana Carnelio, age 27, of Tennille, GA, following an investigation that resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and guns. They face the following charges:

Peacock was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property.

Carnelio was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property.

On January 14, 2026, Task Force agents, Washington County deputies, and Georgia Department of Community Supervision officers executed a search warrant at a home on Joiner Road in Tennille, GA. During the search, law enforcement seized suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, suspected powder cocaine, and suspected methamphetamine. Two firearms were also taken from the home.

Carnelio is a Correctional Officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections at Washington State Prison. Both Peacock and Carnelio were booked into the Washington County Jail after their arrests.

The GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this operation.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force at 478-414-5997 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-4795. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit serving 11 counties across Middle Georgia, including Baldwin, Greene, Morgan, Jasper, Jones, Twiggs, Washington, Putnam, Wilkinson, Hancock, and Johnson Counties. Based in Milledgeville, the Ocmulgee DTF operates as part of the Middle Georgia Gang Task Force.