Thunderbird Fried Chicken Strengthens Its Reputation as One of London’s Award-Winning Fried Chicken Brands

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thunderbird Fried Chicken, the London-based, award-winning fried chicken restaurant, continues to stand out in the UK’s competitive food scene with its bold flavours, hand-crafted recipes, and commitment to quality. Founded in 2017, Thunderbird has become a recognised name among fried chicken enthusiasts, earning industry awards and a loyal customer base across multiple London locations.Created by Matt Harris, Thunderbird Fried Chicken was born from a desire to elevate traditional fried chicken through thoughtful preparation and flavour-led innovation. The brand is particularly known for its signature wings, including its acclaimed Buffalo-style wings, which have received top recognition at WingFest, one of the UK’s leading street-food and chicken competitions.Thunderbird’s menu focuses on fresh, never-frozen chicken, which is brined for up to 12 hours, hand-breaded, and cooked to order. Alongside its award-winning wings, the restaurant offers a range of fried chicken burgers, tenders, and house-made sauces, delivering a consistent experience that blends indulgence with quality craftsmanship.“Our aim has always been simple, to serve outstanding fried chicken with big flavour and real attention to detail,” said Matt Harris, Founder of Thunderbird Fried Chicken. “Every dish is designed to be bold, satisfying, and memorable.”With a strong emphasis on accessibility and inclusivity, Thunderbird Fried Chicken is fully halal, making it a popular choice among a broad and diverse customer base. The brand currently operates multiple locations across London, including Canary Wharf, Charing Cross, Clapham Junction, Wimbledon, The O2, and Westfield Stratford, with continued growth planned.Thunderbird Fried Chicken has successfully transitioned from its street-food origins into a respected fast-casual restaurant brand, gaining recognition from food critics, festival judges, and customers alike. Its focus on quality ingredients, flavour-forward recipes, and strong brand identity has positioned Thunderbird as a leading player in London’s fried chicken market.For more information, menus, or locations, visit https://thunderbirdckn.co.uk/ About Thunderbird Fried ChickenFounded in 2017, Thunderbird Fried Chicken is a London-based, award-winning fried chicken restaurant specialising in wings, burgers, and hand-crafted fried chicken. Known for its bold sauces, fresh preparation, and halal-certified menu, Thunderbird has grown into a multi-location brand recognised for quality and innovation within the UK food scene.

