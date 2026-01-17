Par x Design Unveils Golf Art Collaboration With PAYNTR Golf and PGA pro Jason Day

Jason Day unwraps Par x Design X Payntr "behind the design" GATOR print artwork

Design-forward golf art print documents PAYNTR’s GATORS shoe worn by PGA Tour pro Jason Day, highlighting materials, silhouette, and key design details.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Par x Design , a golf-inspired art and home decor studio, has collaborated with performance golf footwear brand PAYNTR Golf on a limited creative project tied to PAYNTR’s GATORS collection, first seen on PGA Tour professional Jason Day during the 2025 Masters Tournament. The collaboration centers on a design-focused print that documents the product’s development and highlights the materials, silhouette, and functional details behind the GATORS concept.The project is positioned as a brand storytelling initiative intended to translate technical product design into a collectible visual format for golf and design audiences. PAYNTR has indicated that additional GATORS colorways are expected in 2026, and the two brands have referenced the potential for further content tied to the collection.Key details of the collaboration include:* Subject: PAYNTR Golf’s GATORS design featured on the Moving Day RS SC model* Talent: PGA Tour pro Jason Day, who wore the GATORS design during the 2025 Masters* Deliverable: A Par x Design print documenting the shoe through form, materials, and design decisions* Retail availability: The Gator Collection is available through DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and payntrgolf.com“When Jason first wore these at Augusta, the demand and anticipation from golfers worldwide was immediate,” said Mike Forsey, Co-Founder and President of PAYNTR Golf.Rather than using a standard product photo rollout, the brands approached the release as a design narrative. Par x Design’s print presents the shoe as an industrial design object, emphasizing the choices that support performance without separating those choices from aesthetics and culture.“Golf products are built with intention, and this project was about making that intention visible,” said a spokesperson for Par x Design. “The goal was to document the process and details in a way that feels more like design storytelling than traditional marketing.”PAYNTR Golf’s Moving Day RS SC model includes performance elements intended to support stability, traction, and comfort across changing course conditions. Product features referenced by PAYNTR include a waterproof breathable membrane, ARIAPRENE tongue construction for lockdown and comfort, a TPU outsole with a Fast Twist insert system for traction, and an ORTHOLITE footbed designed to retain fit over time.“With the Gator design, we’ve given golfers a shoe that delivers the technical edge they expect from PAYNTR Golf, paired with a distinctive look that sets them apart,” said Michael Glancy, Co-Founder and Creative Director of PAYNTR Golf.The collaboration reflects ongoing interest within the golf industry in content that merges equipment performance with modern visual culture. Par x Design and PAYNTR Golf have indicated that additional creative work tied to the GATORS story may follow as new colorways are introduced.For additional information about Par x Design, visit parxdesign.com.About Par x DesignPar x Design is a golf-inspired art and home decor studio creating design-forward modern golf art that connect the game to contemporary interiors and visual culture. The brand collaborates with artists, photographers, and partners across golf to produce collectible work rooted in craft, detail, and storytelling.About PAYNTR GolfPAYNTR Golf is a performance golf footwear brand focused on technical product design and on-course functionality, developing shoes built for stability, traction, and comfort while maintaining a distinct visual identity.

Par x Design // Jason Day // PAYNTR Unboxing Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.