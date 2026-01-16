Virginia Beach man sentenced to 45 years in prison for auto loan scheme and identity theft

Dion Lamont Camp, 41, of Virginia Beach, was sentenced today to 45 years in prison for defrauding and exploiting numerous victims including romantic partners, credit unions, auto dealers, and even strangers.

