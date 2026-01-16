Matthew L. Harvey Formally Sworn in as United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

United States Attorney Matthew L. Harvey has taken the formal oath of office in a special ceremony today at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. U.S. Attorney Harvey was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on June 30, 2025, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on October 7, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.