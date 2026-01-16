Submit Release
Matthew L. Harvey Formally Sworn in as United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

United States Attorney Matthew L. Harvey has taken the formal oath of office in a special ceremony today at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. U.S. Attorney Harvey was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on June 30, 2025, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on October 7, 2025. 

