High-ranking Sinaloa Cartel member extradited to Atlanta to face cocaine trafficking charges

Following his extradition from Mexico to the United States, Roberto Najera Gutierrez, a/k/a Kunfu Panda and a/k/a La Gallina, pleaded not guilty in the Northern District of Georgia to a federal charge of conspiring to manufacture and distribute cocaine that he knew would be imported into the United States.

