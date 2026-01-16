Man sentenced for PPP loan fraud of more than half a million dollars

A Missouri man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for submitting false information on applications for disaster relief loans resulting in a loss of $522,000 for the Small Business Administration (SBA).

