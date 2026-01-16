Submit Release
Anchorage woman indicted, arrested for wire, bank fraud scheme involving mail theft and aggravated identity theft

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage woman was arrested Wednesday in Anchorage after a federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last month alleging she executed a wire and bank fraud scheme where she stole victims’ personal identifying information to use in fraudulently obtaining funds from several Alaskan organizations and financial institutions.

