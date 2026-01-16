Submit Release
Jacksonville Woman Charged with Assaulting Officers Conducting an Immigration Operation

Jacksonville, Florida - Jennifer Susan Cruz (40, Jacksonville) has been charged by complaint with assaulting officers conducting an immigration operation. If convicted, Cruz faces a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

