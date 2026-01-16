Jacksonville Woman Charged with Assaulting Officers Conducting an Immigration Operation

Jacksonville, Florida - Jennifer Susan Cruz (40, Jacksonville) has been charged by complaint with assaulting officers conducting an immigration operation. If convicted, Cruz faces a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.