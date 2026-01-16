Submit Release
District Man Sentenced to 21 Years for April 2023 Murder at Southeast Apartment Complex

Darrell Hinkle, 37, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to 21 years in prison for the April 2023 murder of Dajuan Blakney in front of an apartment complex in Southeast Washington, DC, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

