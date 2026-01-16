High-Ranking Sinaloa Cartel Member Extradited from Mexico to Atlanta to Face Cocaine Trafficking Charges

Following his extradition from Mexico to the United States, Roberto Najera Gutierrez, also known as “Kunfu Panda” and “La Gallina,” pleaded not guilty in the Northern District of Georgia to a federal charge of conspiring to manufacture and distribute cocaine that he knew would be imported into the United States.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and our brave DEA agents, the cartels are no longer free to import poison into our communities,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We appreciate the work of our Office of International Affairs which secured the extradition of this alleged narco-terrorist and our attorneys in the Northern District of Georgia will ensure he’s met with swift justice in the United States.”

“As a senior member of the brutal Sinaloa Cartel, Najera Gutierrez is allegedly responsible for distributing massive amounts of cocaine from South America and through Mexico that were intended to poison communities in the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia. “This federal indictment, as well as the recent arraignment in Atlanta of alleged Sinaloa Cartel trafficker Zhi Dong Zhang, demonstrates the global reach of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and underscores that narco-terrorists abroad will ultimately face justice in American courtrooms.”

“This indictment is part of a multi-agency collaboration dedicated to dismantling transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking and violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung of the DEA Atlanta Division. “Through sustained cooperation, we are holding cartel leaders accountable and reducing the harm they cause to our communities.”

“IRS-CI is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks responsible for trafficking massive amounts of cocaine and other illegal drugs into the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman of IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) Atlanta Field Office.

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the indictment, and other information presented in court: In 2013, DEA agents began an investigation of drug traffickers working with the Sinaloa Cartel to transport cocaine from South America to Mexico for importation into the United States, including into the Northern District of Georgia. The Sinaloa Cartel is a transnational criminal group based in Mexico. On Feb. 20, 2025, the Sinaloa Cartel was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

As part of the investigation, agents identified Roberto Najera Gutierrez as a then-high-ranking member of the cartel who allegedly led and coordinated the transportation of multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine by boat from Colombia and Ecuador to Honduras and Guatemala. Once the drugs were in Central America, they were smuggled across the Guatemalan border into Mexico. Najera Gutierrez allegedly distributed that cocaine to other high-level drug traffickers in Mexico who imported the cocaine into Atlanta, Chicago, and the states of Florida, New York, and California. Najera Gutierrez also allegedly coordinated the collection and remission of drug proceeds through bank accounts.

Roberto Najera Gutierrez, 48, of Tizimín, Yucatán, Mexico, is in federal custody. The recently unsealed indictment against Najera Gutierrez was returned in March 2018. In October 2023, Najera Gutierrez was served with a warrant pursuant to the U.S. request for his extradition. On Jan. 8, 2026, he was extradited from Mexico and surrendered to the United States.

This case is being investigated by the DEA and IRS-CI. The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in transporting Najera Gutierrez from Mexico to appear before the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Georgia.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Laurel Milam and Jonell L. Lucca for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.

The Justice Department Criminal Division’s Office of Enforcement Operations assisted in the investigation, and the Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Mexico to secure the arrest and Jan. 8 extradition from Mexico of Najera Gutierrez.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

These prosecutions are also part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of U.S. law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. The Atlanta Wilhelm HSTF comprises agents and officers from ATF, CGIS, DEA, FBI, ICE-HSI, IRS-CI, DOL-OIG, DSS, USMS, USPIS, and USSS, as well as numerous state and local agencies, with the prosecution being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.