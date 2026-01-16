False Claims Act Settlements and Judgments Exceed $6.8B in Fiscal Year 2025

Settlements and judgments under the False Claims Act exceeded $6.8 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, announced today. That amount is the highest in a single year in the history of the False Claims Act. This year, whistleblowers filed 1,297 qui tam lawsuits, the highest number in a single year, and the government opened 401 investigations, including matters announced as Administration policy objectives. Settlements and judgments since 1986, when Congress substantially strengthened the civil False Claims Act, now total more than $85 billion.

“Stopping rampant fraud is a top priority, and this record-breaking year proves the False Claims Act remains one of the government’s most powerful weapons against fraud,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “We will continue to aggressively deploy it to protect taxpayer dollars and hold all fraudsters accountable.”

“The achievements announced today reflect exemplary work by the Department’s dedicated employees to investigate and litigate cases involving fraud against the government and to ensure that America’s taxpayer dollars are used for their intended purpose,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The False Claims Act and its whistleblower provisions are crucial tools for ensuring that public funds are spent properly and in the public interest.”

“The False Claims Act is at its best when it protects taxpayers and the Americans who rely on government programs,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brenna Jenny of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department’s False Claims Act enforcement is guided by a simple principle: the statute is a powerful tool, and it should be used responsibly. The record-breaking recoveries announced today show our commitment to holding bad actors accountable, safeguarding taxpayer dollars, and protecting vulnerable populations.”

The False Claims Act imposes treble damages and penalties on those who knowingly and falsely claim money from the United States or knowingly fail to pay money owed to the United States. The False Claims Act thus safeguards government programs and operations that provide access to medical care, support our military and first responders, protect American businesses and workers, help build and repair infrastructure, offer disaster and other emergency relief, and provide many other critical services and benefits. The resolutions in fiscal year 2025 also reflect the Department’s focus on key enforcement areas, including combating fraud in the federal health care system and in the government’s procurement, loan, and grant programs and redressing the improper avoidance of tariffs and customs duties that are owed.

Health care fraud remained a leading source of False Claims Act settlements and judgments. Of the more than $6.8 billion in False Claims Act settlements and judgments reported by the Department of Justice this past fiscal year, over $5.7 billion related to matters that involved the health care industry. These recoveries restore funds to federal programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE, the health care program for service members and their families. But just as important, in many cases, enforcement of the False Claims Act also protects patients from medically unnecessary or potentially harmful conduct. As in years past, the Act was used to pursue matters involving a wide array of health care providers, goods, and services. Most notably, the Department continued and expanded its success in three major areas: Managed Care, Prescription Drugs, and Medically Unnecessary Care. The amounts included in the $5.7 billion reflect recoveries arising only from federal losses, but in many of these cases, the department was instrumental in recovering additional amounts for state Medicaid programs.

The Department also continued its pursuit of fraud matters involving the purchase of goods and services by the government. Fraud on the military squanders government funds, can deprive servicemembers of critical resources and potentially put them at risk, and creates potential national security risks. The Department also continued to advance cases holding government contractors and grantees accountable when they knowingly violate applicable cybersecurity requirements. It likewise continued to invest resources in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars lost to fraud in pandemic programs.

Finally, the Department directed resources to combatting fraud that evades tariffs and customs duties, launching a cross-agency Trade Fraud Task Force to enhance efforts to prevent trade fraud that deprives the government of vital revenues, threatens critical domestic industries, undermines consumer confidence, and weakens national security. These matters focus on those who attempt to misrepresent the type of goods imported or an item’s country of origin or disguise items to evade duties.

In furtherance of its efforts to recover funds for the public fisc, the Department remained committed to incentivizing and rewarding entities and individuals that self-disclose misconduct, demonstrably cooperate in the course of an investigation, and take effective remedial measures. Several settlements over the last year acknowledged such cooperative measures and reflected credits afforded to the defendants in the form of reduced penalties or damage multiples in connection with the resolution, including several of the matters discussed in the attached Fact Sheet. These cooperative measures can include self-disclosures, assistance with the determination of government losses, disclosures of internal investigations and facts not known to the government, and remedial measures such as implementing compliance program enhancements or terminating or separating culpable employees.

In 1986, through the leadership of Senator Charles Grassley, Congress strengthened the False Claims Act by increasing incentives for whistleblowers to file lawsuits alleging false claims on behalf of the government. These whistleblower, or qui tam, actions comprise a significant percentage of the False Claims Act cases that are filed. Qui tam cases may be pursued by the government or the whistleblower, and this past year, significant recoveries were obtained by both. When a qui tam action is successful, the whistleblower, also known as the relator, typically receives a portion of the recovery ranging between 15% and 30%. The 1,297 qui tam suits filed in fiscal year 2025 breaks the prior record set in 2024 of 980 such cases. This past year, the Justice Department reported settlements and judgments exceeding $5.3 billion in these and earlier-filed qui tam suits.

On behalf of the Civil Division, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jenny expressed appreciation for the many public servants over the past year who supported the department’s enforcement efforts. “The results of the past fiscal year are the product of a talented team of civil servants who pursue righteous FCA cases and return funds to American taxpayers. These hard-working individuals tackle the most complex civil fraud matters and serve at offices across the country, including the Fraud Section of the Civil Division, the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the agency Offices of Inspector General and Offices of General Counsel, and many other federal and state agencies that contribute to this important work.”

Except where indicated, the government’s claims in the matters described in the attached Fact Sheet are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability. The numbers contained in this press release may differ slightly from the original press releases due to accrued interest.

View the statistics sheet here.