Former postal employee sentenced for stealing gift cards and money from the mail

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Anita D. Miller, 42, of Jamestown, NY, who was convicted of theft of mail by a postal employee and delay of mail by a postal employee, was sentenced to serve three years’ probation and 100 community service by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.