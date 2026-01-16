Submit Release
Former postal employee sentenced for stealing gift cards and money from the mail

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Anita D. Miller, 42, of Jamestown, NY, who was convicted of theft of mail by a postal employee and delay of mail by a postal employee, was sentenced to serve three years’ probation and 100 community service by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. 

