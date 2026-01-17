SENIOR COMEDIAN DAN WILEY CAST AS SPECIAL GUEST STAR IN PILOT EPISODE OF PEACOCK/UNIVERSAL’S NEW SERIES, 'THE ’BURBS'

Comedian Dan Wiley Special Guest Stars in Peacock's The 'Burbs

Comedian Wiley joins Pilot with series regulars; Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Justin Kirk, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalker.

From the table read, I saw this was going to be an amazing show,” — Dan Wiley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor and stand-up comedian Dan Wiley has been cast as the Special Guest Star role in the Pilot Episode of Peacock/Universal’s upcoming new Mystery Comedy series The ’Burbs.Wiley joins series regulars; Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Justin Kirk, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalker.Wiley was selected from over 3,000 submissions in the casting process, handled by Carmen Cuba Casting and Charley Medigovich.The ’Burbs pilot episode, written by Showrunner, Celeste Hughey, was Directed by Nzingha Stewart. Producers include Brian Grazer, Universal Content Productions, Imagine Entertainment, and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions.“From the table read, I saw this was going to be an amazing show,” said Wiley. “It's a quirky role, like me, and grateful to join a major studio series working with an incredible cast, crew, script, and director. Even shot a promo with a stunt dog!”Wiley, 60, originally from Colorado, has been auditioning in Los Angeles for over a decade and performs regularly as a stand-up comedian. He has won major comedy competitions including Laugh Across America, Survival of the Wittiest, and The Las Vegas Comedy Festival.The pilot episode of The ’Burbs debuts February 8, 2026, following the Super Bowl on Peacock TV.-30-Media Contact:Pat StroudLone Wolf PRinfo@lonewolfpr.com

