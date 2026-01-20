American Remodeling Launches Monthly Roof Giveaway Program to Honor Veterans and First Responders
As part of the program, American Remodeling will give away one free roof replacement every month to a deserving veteran or first responder
"Veterans and first responders spend their lives protecting our homes, our families, and our communities," said Jason Larsen, Owner of American Remodeling.
"This program is our way of saying thank you in a meaningful way—by helping provide a safe, secure home to those who have given so much.”
Nominations are open to:
1. Military veterans from any branch of service (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, National Guard, and Reserves)
2. Active or retired first responders, including firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and 911 dispatchers
Nominees must own their home and live within American Remodeling’s service area in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware. One recipient will be selected each month based on need, service, and eligibility. The Community Commitment program reflects American Remodeling’s long-standing mission:
Your Home & Community. Our Commitment.
Founded in 1982, American Remodeling is a family-owned roofing company headquartered in Schuylkill Haven, PA, with offices in York, Selinsgrove, and Scranton, specializing in:
1. Roofing
2. Windows
3. Siding
4. Tub & Shower Conversions
Community members can learn more about the program or submit a nomination by visiting: https://americanremodeling.net/nominate-a-veteran/
Jason Larsen
American Remodeling Enterprises Inc.
FREE ROOFING GIVEAWAY to Veterans & First Responders
Legal Disclaimer:
