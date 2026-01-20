American Remodeling Launches Monthly Roof Giveaway Program to Honor Veterans and First Responders

Lets nominate a hero today

As part of the program, American Remodeling will give away one free roof replacement every month to a deserving veteran or first responder

Thank you to all the customers who chose American Remodeling Enterprises and allowed us to give back to the men and women who served and continue to serve our country.” — Jason Larsen

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Remodeling, a family-owned roofing company headquartered in Schuylkill Haven, PA since 1982, has announced the launch of its Community Commitment: Honoring Those Who Serve program—an ongoing initiative dedicated to giving back to the veterans and first responders who protect communities across Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.Through the program, American Remodeling will give away one free roof replacement every month to a deserving veteran or first responder. Community members throughout Schuylkill County and beyond are encouraged to nominate someone they believe is worthy of this recognition."Veterans and first responders spend their lives protecting our homes, our families, and our communities," said Jason Larsen, Owner of American Remodeling."This program is our way of saying thank you in a meaningful way—by helping provide a safe, secure home to those who have given so much.”Nominations are open to:1. Military veterans from any branch of service (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, National Guard, and Reserves)2. Active or retired first responders, including firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and 911 dispatchersNominees must own their home and live within American Remodeling’s service area in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware. One recipient will be selected each month based on need, service, and eligibility. The Community Commitment program reflects American Remodeling’s long-standing mission:Your Home & Community. Our Commitment.Founded in 1982, American Remodeling is a family-owned roofing company headquartered in Schuylkill Haven, PA, with offices in York, Selinsgrove, and Scranton, specializing in:1. Roofing2. Windows3. Siding4. Tub & Shower ConversionsCommunity members can learn more about the program or submit a nomination by visiting: https://americanremodeling.net/nominate-a-veteran/

FREE ROOFING GIVEAWAY to Veterans & First Responders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.