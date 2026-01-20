Amy Chinian Releases New Children’s Book Everybody Gets Lice, Now Available on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback

Introducing Everybody Gets Lice, the new children’s book by Amy Chinian, founder of My Hair Helpers. This gentle, beautifully illustrated guide removes fear and shame from one of childhood’s most common experiences. Available now on Amazon. Amy Chinian, founder of My Hair Helpers and author of Everybody Gets Lice

A comforting, kid-friendly resource that demystifies lice, reduces shame, and helps families approach one of childhood’s most common challenges with confidence.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and entrepreneur Amy Chinian, founder of My Hair Helpers , announces the release of her new children’s book, Everybody Gets Lice , a warm and reassuring guide created to help families navigate one of childhood’s most common and most misunderstood experiences. The book is now available on Amazon in both Kindle and paperback formats.Head lice concerns affect millions of families every year, yet the topic is often surrounded by fear, embarrassment, and misinformation. Through her salon services, mobile visits, educational support, and her line of enzyme-based products made without harsh chemicals, Amy has supported thousands of families seeking clarity, compassion, and guidance. Her work revealed a significant need for a child-friendly resource that could simplify the topic for kids and give parents a path forward grounded in understanding rather than panic.Told in warm, reassuring language and paired with playful illustrations, this book teaches children what lice are, how they spread, and why getting them doesn’t mean you’re dirty. Kids learn the basics of the lice life cycle, where nits hide, and why gentle solutions made without harsh chemicals work best. The book replaces shame with facts, offering reassurance at a moment when many children feel anxious or confused.The book also provides a step-by-step look at checking and combing so children know what to expect during the lice-care process. By turning an unfamiliar experience into something predictable and manageable, Amy helps reduce fear for both kids and parents.Families will appreciate the book’s bonus sections, including a simple lice-checking guide and a Lice Expert Quiz that reinforces learning in a positive, engaging way. Teachers, school nurses, pediatricians, and community clinics can also use the book as an accessible educational tool to help normalize a common childhood concern.Amy’s work in lice-care support began with her own family experience. When her children encountered lice, she felt the same panic most parents feel. Her commitment to researching gentler, more effective methods led to the creation of My Hair Helpers, a Southern California-based resource that has grown from helping friends and family to serving thousands of households each year. Her mission has remained consistent – to replace fear with understanding and empower families with compassion, clarity, and confidence."At its core, this book is meant to remind families that they are not alone," Amy said. "Lice concerns happen, and with the right information, families can approach the situation calmly and confidently."Everybody Gets Lice is ideal for home libraries, school classrooms, public libraries, pediatrician offices, and any space where families need clear, reassuring information. The book is available on Amazon, and additional resources can be found at MyHairHelpers.com.About Amy ChinianAmy Chinian is the founder of My Hair Helpers, one of Southern California’s leading resources for lice-care support. Her work spans salon services, mobile visits, a national line of enzyme-based products made without harsh chemicals, and extensive educational outreach. She also founded Lice Free Forever Charity, which provides assistance to underserved communities. Amy’s mission is to empower families with knowledge, compassion, and confidence while removing the stigma surrounding lice.About My Hair HelpersMy Hair Helpers supports families through salon appointments, mobile services, and a national line of enzyme-based products made without harsh chemicals. The company emphasizes education, guidance, and compassionate care. Through its nonprofit arm, Lice Free Forever Charity, My Hair Helpers ensures that financial hardship never prevents a child from receiving support. Learn more at MyHairHelpers.com.



