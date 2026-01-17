Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.16.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Luis Portillo, of Glendora, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Portillo has been President and Chief Executive Officer at the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership since 2021. He was Director of Public Policy at the Inland Empire Economic Partnership from 2018 to 2021. Portillo was Senior Legislative Analyst for Corporate Public Affairs at Edison International from 2012 to 2018. He was Manager of the Division of Legislative and Policy Review at the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2011 to 2012 where he was Assistant Deputy Director from 2009 to 2011. Portillo held several roles in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2005 to 2009, including Director of Constituent Affairs, Deputy Director of Constituent Affairs, and Constituent Affairs Representative. He was a Legislative Aide at the Office of State Senator Roy Ashburn in the California State Senate from 2004 to 2005. Portillo earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Portillo is registered without party preference.

Manjusha Kulkarni, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs. Kulkarni has been Executive Director at the AAPI Equity Alliance since 2017 and Co-Founder of Stop AAPI Hate since 2020. She was Executive Director at the South Asian Network from 2010 to 2016. Kulkarni held multiple roles at the National Health Law Program from 1999 to 2008, including Senior Attorney and Staff Attorney. She was Director of Intake at the Office of the Civil Rights Monitor from 1995 to 1999. Kulkarni is President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and a Member of the California Racial Identity and Profile Act Board and Board of Directors of LA Voice. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Duke University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kulkarni is a Democrat.

Emily Wier, of San Diego, has been appointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. Wier has been Vice President and Chief Policy and Strategy Officer at the Policy & Innovation Center since 2023. She held multiple roles in the District Four Supervisor Office at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors from 2019 to 2023, including Policy Director, Deputy Director of Policy, and Policy Advisor. Wier was Policy and Market Development Manager at Greenlots from 2017 to 2018. She was a Graduate Fellow at The White House Domestic Policy Council in 2016. Wier was a Biologist at Dudek from 2010 to 2015. She earned a Master of Environmental Management Degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Tufts University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Wier is a Democrat.

Danielle Munoz, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, where she has served since 2022. Munoz has been the Director of Basic Needs at California State University, Long Beach, since 2025. She was the Director of the CARES Office at California State University, Sacramento from 2016 to 2025. She was a Therapist at the Gender Health Center from 2016 to 2020. Munoz was a Marriage and Family Therapist at Turning Point Community Programs from 2012 to 2015. She was a Service Coordinator at the Alta Regional Center from 2010 to 2012. Munoz earned a Master of Science degree in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Munoz is a Democrat.

Michelle Edgar of Santa Monica has been reappointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology, where she has served since 2025. Edgar has been Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Edgar Talent Agency since 2025 and Strategy Lead for Venbrook Insurance Services since 2025. She was the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Athlete-Driven Worldwide from 2024 to 2025. Edgar was Senior Director of School and Business Partnerships at Compton Unified School District from 2023 to 2024. She was an Account Director at The Springhill Company in 2023. Edgar was Head of Strategic Partnerships for LiveXLive Media from 2021 to 2022. She was Vice President of Brand Marketing at Epic Records from 2019 to 2021. Edgar was an Agent at ICM Partners from 2016 to 2019. Edgar is a commissioner on the Santa Monica Arts & Culture Commission. Edgar earned a Master of Law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Music from Northwestern University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Edgar is a Democrat.

Luciana Profaca, of Menlo Park, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Disability Access. Profaca has been a Professional Clinical Counselor in Private Practice since 2011. She was an Adjunct Professor at the University of San Francisco from 2012 to 2013. Profaca has held multiple positions at the California Department of Rehabilitation since 2001, including Chief Deputy Director, Interim Director, Deputy Director, and Assistant Deputy Director. She was an Adjunct Professor at San Francisco State University from 2000 to 2001. Profaca was District Administrator at the San Francisco District Department of Rehabilitation from 1993 to 2000. She was Rehabilitation Specialist for the San Francisco Bar Area Department of Rehabilitation from 1985 to 1993. Profaca was a Rehabilitation Supervisor at the San Jose District Department of Rehabilitation from 1976 to 1985. She was Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at the San Mateo/San Francisco Department of Rehabilitation from 1972 to 1978. Profaca earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Clinical Psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies, a Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from San Francisco State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Profaca is a Democrat.

Sarahann Shapiro, of San Jose, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Disability Access where she has served since 2023. She has been the Of Counsel at Spencer Fane LLP since 2023. Shapiro was Special Counsel at Pahl & McCay from 1994 to 2023. She held multiple positions at Menlo College from 2018 to 2024, including Professor of Real Estate and Director of the Real Estate Center. She is a member of California Business Properties Association, BOMA California, BOMA Silicon Valley, NAIOP Silicon Valley, CREW Silicon Valley, the Santa Clara County Bar Association and the Order of the Eastern Star. Shapiro earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Political Science from the University of California, Riverside. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Shapiro is a Republican.

Kent K. Sasaki, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the California Building Standards Commission, where he has served since 2012 and was first appointed in 2003. Sasaki has held multiple positions at Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc., since 1989, including Unit Manager and Principal. He earned a Master of Engineering degree in Structural Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sasaki is a Democrat.

Jennifer Gonzales, of Napa, has been reappointed to the State 9-1-1 Advisory Board, where she has served since 2023. Gonzales held several roles at the City of Napa Police Department from 2015 to 2025, including Chief of Police and Police Captain. She was a Lecturer at California State University, Chico in the Political Science Department from 2009 to 2015. Gonzales held several roles at the City of Chico Police Department from 1995 to 2015, including Police Officer through Lieutenant. She was part-time Community Service Officer and Dispatcher for the California State University, Chico Police Department from 1993 to 1995. Gonzales is a member of the California Police Chiefs Association. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Negotiation and Conflict Management from California State University, Dominguez Hills and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin American Studies from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gonzales is a Republican.

Maggie Hallahan, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Boating and Waterways Commission where she has served since 2024. Hallahan has been licensed by the United States Coast Guard as a Captain since 2017 and has been Chief Executive Officer of MHPV, a San Francisco LBE Company, since 1990. She has been a Photographer and Director since 1990 and a Motivational Speaker for the UN Commission on the Status of Women since 1991. She was a Photographer for the United Nations Population Fund from 1981 to 2012. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hallahan is a Democrat.

Thomas Pier, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Boating and Waterways Commission, where he has served since 2020. Pier has been the Principal/Founder of Pier Admiralty Group since 2025. He was Of Counsel at Alioto Law Firm from 2005 to 2024. Pier was a Self-Employed Political Consultant from 1991 to 1999. He was a Lifeguard at the City of Newport Beach from 1998 to 1992. Pier was a Fisherman and Ship Engineer at Various Fishing Vessels from 1985 to 1988. He earned a Master of Laws degree in Admiralty and Maritime from Tulane University, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco, a Master of Arts degree in Journalism from University of Texas, Austin, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy from Brown University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pier is a Democrat.

Philip “Phil” Ginsburg, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission. Ginsburg has been President at the Resources Legacy Fund since 2026. He was General Manager at San Francisco Recreation and Parks from 2009 to 2025. Ginsburg was Chief of Staff at the Office of Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2006 to 2008. He was Director at San Francisco Department of Human Resources from 2004 to 2006. Ginsburg was Deputy City Attorney at San Francisco City Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2004. He was an Attorney at Carroll, Burdick and McDonough from 1993 to 2000. Ginsburg earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Dartmouth College. He is a Member of Children and Nature Network Board of Directors and a Member of National Recreation and Park Association Board of Directors. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ginsburg is a Democrat.

Francesca Vietor, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California State Park and Recreation Commission, where she has served since 2022. Vietor has been Senior Advisor on the Environment at San Francisco Foundation, where she held several positions since 2011, including Senior Director of Expanding Access to Opportunity, Environment Program Officer, and Program Director of Environment, Public Policy and Civic Engagement. She was Director at SPUR from 2013 to 2020. Vietor earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Italian from Georgetown University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Vietor is a Democrat.

Daniel “Danny” Curtin, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2014. Curtin has been Director at the California Conference of Carpenters since 2001, where he was a Legislative Advocate from 1987 to 1999. He was Chief Deputy Director for the California Department of Industrial Relations from 1999 to 2001. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Curtin is a Democrat.

Davina Hurt, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission where she has served since 2025. Hurt has been the Climate Policy Director at Pacific Environment since 2025, Government Ethics Director at Santa Clara University Markkula Center for Applied Ethics since 2025, and has been an Attorney/Civil Advocate at Davina Hurt Esq. since 2005. She was the California Climate Policy Director at Pacific Environment in 2025. Hurt was a Senior Counsel at Tyson and Mendes LLP from 2023 to 2024. She held multiple positions with the City of Belmont from 2015 to 2024, including Councilmember, Vice Mayor Commissioner, and Mayor. Hurt was a Campaign Manager at the Democratic Volunteer Center from 2014 to 2015. She was a Securities Case Assistant at Heller Ehrman White and McAuliffe LLP from 2004 to 2005. Hurt was a Law Clerk at Bay Area Legal Aid from 2002 to 2004. She was a Law Clerk Extern at the U.S. District Court for Northern District of California from 2002 to 2003. Hurt was a Summer Associate at Milberg, Weiss, Bershad, Hynes & Lerach LLP in 2002. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in History and Political Science from Baylor University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and compensation is $100 per diem. Hurt is a Democrat.

Dorka Keehn, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Arts Council, where she has been serving since 2024. Keehn has been a Partner at Keehn Partners since 2021 and Founder and Principal at KEEHN ON ART since 2011. She was a Curator and Cofounder at Sites Unseen from 2014 to 2020. Keehn was a Development Consultant at Illuminate the Arts from 2011 to 2013. Keehn was a Cofounder at EMERGE AMERICA from 2000 to 2014. She was West Coast Director at Voters for Choice from 2000 to 2002. Keehn was a Cofounder at Women Count from 1998 to 2000. She earned a Master of Nonprofit Administration degree from University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Keehn is a Democrat.