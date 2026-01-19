Secondesk Offers Powerful AI Voice Tutors for Free to 5 Universities

Private tutoring has always been for the wealthy. But now Secondesk is giving away powerful, AI voice tutoring - so ALL students can have the same advantage.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A student at Princeton who struggles with organic chemistry can walk into a tutoring center staffed until midnight, hire a private tutor for $100 an hour, or visit office hours designed for full-time students with flexible schedules.A single mother at a community college working the night shift has none of these options. When she sits down to study at midnight after her kids are finally asleep, she is completely on her own. This inequality ends now.Secondesk is giving five universities access to FREE, powerful, AI voice tutors for the 2026-2027 academic year, so their students finally get what wealthy students have always had - a brilliant, private tutor available when they need it most.Secondesk is a powerful AI voice tutoring platform that delivers 24/7 human-like tutoring support to university students in 20+ languages. We are NOT a chatbot.Nationally, ~40% of students who drop out of college cite lack of academic support as a factor. These are not students who cannot do the work. They are students who hit a wall at the wrong hour, couldn't get help, failed that exam, lost their financial aid, and never recovered. The difference between dropping out and earning a degree often comes down to one moment and whether anyone is there to help. Secondesk makes sure someone is always there.Under this program, five universities will receive a fully deployed AI tutor customized for their highest-need subject, in their choice of 26 languages. The tutor will be available to all enrolled students, 24/7, at no cost for the full academic year.This initiative prioritizes institutions serving students who have traditionally been denied access to premium academic support simply because of their economic status, including Hispanic-Serving Institutions, historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, community colleges, and institutions where the majority of students receive Pell Grants.If you are a university leader searching for an innovative way to power your student success, this is for you.How to Apply: University administrators can apply by emailing kristy@secondesk.ai. Applications close March 1, 2026. Selected universities will be announced by March 15, 2026. Every student deserves a brilliant private tutor in their corner at midnight. Secondesk makes that possible.Learn more at www.Secondesk.ai

Powerful AI Voice Tutors for Universities

